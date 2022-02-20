Actor, Director, and Teacher Xavier Marc Dies

The federal Ministry of Culture and the National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature, through the Cultural Extension, mourn the death of the renowned actor, teacher and director Xavier Marc, who studied acting at the National School of Theatrical Art (ENAT) of the National Institute of Fine Arts.

Xavier Marc was a tireless promoter of reading and participated in more than 60 activities within the framework of the cycles I Read... Therefore, I Am! and Do You Want Me to Read It to You Again?, both in Mexico City and in different states of the Mexican Republic.

He was a tireless promoter of both lyrics and reading. His participation in public readings stands out with a poetry reading he performed with words by Dolores Castro, performing in tandem with the actress Nuria Bages. He read poetry by Griselda Álvarez with actress Susana Alexander, excerpts from Esta soy yo by Silvia Pinal with actress Silvia Pinal, and read fragments of El minutero by Ramón López Velarde. All these Inbal Cultural Extension activities took place in the Manuel M. Ponce Hall of the Palace of Fine Arts.

Xavier Marc also had an extensive career in cinema, theater and television with more than 40 television productions, including Love Without Makeup, Barrier of Love, María Belén, The Child Who Came from the Sea, and more.

In his extensive career, he was the recipient of various distinctions, such as the revelation award in France for the film El Rapaz, which also received an Emmy nomination for American television.

The Ministry of Culture and the National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature offers their sincerest condolences to his family and friends.