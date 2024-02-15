33 Productores Announces KINKY BOOTS Coming To Mexico

It was announced today that 33 Productores will bring a Spanish-language production of Kinky Boots to Mexico this year. No dates or casting have been announced, but pre-sale sign ups are now available here.

33 Productores is an entertainment production company with a presence in Mexico and the United Kingdom. Their credits include La Jaula de las Locas, Torch Song, I Love You, You Are Perfect…Now Change! in Mexico City. A Disturbance in Mirrors, Sprawl and The Castle by Kafka in London.

Kinky Boots features 16 original songs by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Harvey Fierstein, and direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell, and is the winner of every major best musical award, including the Tony, the Grammy and London's Olivier Award. Kinky Boots originally opened on April 4, 2013 and enjoyed a successful six-year Broadway run, and continues being presented all over the world.

Based on true events, this huge-hearted hit tells the story of two people with nothing in common - or so they think. Charlie is a factory owner struggling to save his family business. Lola is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea. With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unexpected pair learns to embrace their differences and creates a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen! But in the end, their most sensational achievement is their friendship.