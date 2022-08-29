Theatre Memphis Announces Winners of The 38th Annual Ostrander Awards

The 38th annual Ostrander Awards, spotlighting excellence in theater in Memphis, was a night that Theatre Memphis could truly celebrate.

Throughout the evening, Theatre Memphis was presented with 28 of 31 awards issued as talent from the shows were honored and performed in group categories and as casts. Special awards were also given for lifetime achievements, promising talent and commitment to the theater community as a whole.

The event was held Sunday evening August 28, 2022, at the Halloran Centre for the Arts in downtown Memphis. The Ostrander awards are named for the beloved Memphis actor Jim Ostrander who passed away in 2002. He was known as much for his generosity on stage, recognizable and formidable laugh, and his mentorship as he was for this talent.

The categories honored covered the technical and performance aspects of the most recent season from 2021 and 2022, as well as overall production excellence. Theatre Memphis' Production Manager, Michael Compton, was recognized for his dedication and service to the theatre community with the Janie McCrary Putting It Together Award. The winners are selected by an independent panel of judges. Production awards connected to Theatre Memphis this year are:

 Scenic Design for a Play: Jack Netzel-Yates, The Secret Garden, Next Stage, Theatre Memphis

 Scenic Design for a Musical: Jack Netzel-Yates, Urinetown, Lohrey Theatre, Theatre Memphis

 Costume Design for a Play: Ashley Selberg, The Secret Garden, Next Stage, Theatre Memphis

 Costume Design for a Musical: Amie Eoff, Ragtime, Lohrey Theatre, Theatre Memphis

 Hair/Wig/Makeup Design for a Play: Ashley Selberg, The Secret Garden, Next Stage, Theatre Memphis

 Hair/Wig/Makeup Design for a Musical: Amie Eoff, Ragtime, Lohrey Theatre, Theatre Memphis

 Props Design for a Play: Jack Netzel-Yates, You Can't Take It With You, Lohrey Theatre, Theatre Memphis

 Props Design for a Musical: Jack Netzel-Yates, Urinetown, Lohrey Theatre, Theatre Memphis

 Lighting Design for a Play: Mandy Kay Heath, American Son, Next Stage, Theatre Memphis

 Lighting Design for a Musical: Mandy Kay Heath, Urinetown, Lohrey Theatre, Theatre Memphis

 Sound Design for a Play: David Newsome, Cicada, Next Stage, Theatre Memphis

 Sound Design for a Musical: Jason Eschhofen, Urinetown, Lohrey Theatre, Theatre Memphis

 Music Direction for a Musical: Jeff Brewer, Ragtime, Lohrey Theatre, Theatre Memphis

 Featured Performer in a Play: Susan Brindley, You Can't Take It With You, Lohrey Theatre, Theatre Memphis

 Featured Performer in a Musical: Atam Woodruff, Urinetown, Lohrey Theatre, Theatre Memphis

 Supporting Actor in a Play: Marcus Cox, American Son, Next Stage, Theatre Memphis

 Supporting Actor in a Musical: JD Willis, Ragtime, Lohrey Theatre, Theatre Memphis

 Supporting Actress in a Play: Cecelia Wingate, Cicada, Next Stage Theatre Memphis

 Supporting Actress in a Musical: Cassie Thompson, Urinetown, Lohrey Theatre, Theatre Memphis

 Ensemble in a Play: American Son, Next Stage, Theatre Memphis

 Ensemble in a Musical: Urinetown, Lohrey Theatre, Theatre Memphis

 Leading Actor in a Musical: Bruce Huffman, Urinetown, Lohrey Theatre, Theatre Memphis

 Leading Actress in a Play: Jessica "Jai" Johnson, American Son, Next Stage, Theatre Memphis

 Leading Actress in a Musical: Lauren Duckworth, Ragtime, Lohrey Theatre, Theatre Memphis

 Direction of a Play: Jared Thomas Johnson, American Son, Next Stage, Theatre Memphis

 Direction of a Musical: Ann Marie Hall, Urinetown, Lohrey Theatre, Theatre Memphis

 Best Production of a Play: American Son, Next Stage, Theatre Memphis

 Best Production of a Musical: Urinetown, Theatre Memphis

Theatre Memphis Executive Producer, Debbie Litch, reveled in the evening but noted laurels are not to be rested upon. She states, "It is a joy to see the work of our volunteers and staff be recognized in such an amazing way ... in front of their peers. But it is our mission at Theatre Memphis to provide outstanding theatrical experiences to enrich the lives of our audiences, participants, and diverse community. We do that with a commitment to consistent artistic excellence."

Theatre Memphis is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization located at 630 Perkins Extended @ Southern Avenue and is a community theatre whose mission it is to provide outstanding theatrical experiences to enrich the lives of our audiences, participants and diverse community. Theatre Memphis receives funding from ArtsMemphis and the Tennessee Arts Commission.