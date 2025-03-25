The Memphis Symphony Orchestra Unveils 74th Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Memphis Symphony Orchestra has announced its 2025-2026 season, the orchestra's 74th season and 10th season led by Music Director, Robert Moody, honoring tradition, alongside innovation and featuring celebrated guest artists and renowned soloists.

Moody's tenth season with the MSO features Moody leading programs that demonstrate the profound influence he has had on the orchestra and how his dedication to musical excellence has helped shape the MSO into one of the region's finest cultural institutions.

Season Highlights

The season will open with the Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto, and feature rising star, Randall Goosby, alongside the stirring Sibelius Symphony No. 2 on September 13 and 14, 2025.

The MSO continues with a vibrant exploration of the classics, including Berlioz's dramatic Symphonie Fantastique, paired with Mason Bates' Philharmonia Fantastique, which offers a captivating fusion of live music and animation.

On March 28, 2026 the MSO will collaborate with Opera Memphis to present another one-night-only performance of Verdi's profound Requiem.

This season, the MSO will celebrate America's 250th birthday with an Orchestral Celebration featuring works by Ives, Boyer, Hanson, and Bernstein. This patriotic performance promises to be a highlight of the season and will be conducted by Robert Moody and feature the MSO Chorus and other special guest artists.

Among the many exciting offerings is a special one-night-only concert, Devotion: A Salute to America's Armed Forces, a tribute to the legacy of U.S. military service members. The performance will premiere a new Requiem honoring the sacrifices of those who served in the Pacific Theater during World War II.

Signature Series

The season features the MSO's First Horizon Foundation Masterworks Series, Paul and Linnea Bert Classic Accents Series, and a variety of concerts ranging from Brahms Symphony No. 4 to Stravinsky's Pulcinella Suite to Copland's Appalachian Spring.

Key Dates

- Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto (Sept. 13 & 14, 2025)

- Symphonie Fantastique with Mason Bates' Philharmonia Fantastique (Oct. 25 & 26, 2025)

- Handel's Messiah (Dec. 1-4, 2025)

- Devotion: A Salute to America's Armed Forces (Dec. 6, 2025)

- America's 250th Birthday Orchestral Celebration (May 2 & 3, 2026)

- Sunset Symphony at Overton Park Shell (May 24, 2026)



Additionally, the MSO is honored to offer a diverse range of performances that highlight the talents of renowned soloists, including violinist Audrey Wright, trumpet virtuoso Will Leathers, and many more. Whether experiencing the joy of Magic of Memphis, the grandeur of Verdi's Requiem, or the elegance of Go For Baroque, audiences are in for a season brimming with extraordinary musical experiences.

About Robert Moody

A visionary conductor, Robert Moody has spent the past 10 years shaping the direction of the Memphis Symphony Orchestra with passion, commitment, and innovation. Under his leadership, the MSO has brought world-class performances to the stage and engaged the community with a rich, diverse array of musical offerings.

Ticket Packages and Subscriptions

Season ticket packages are currently on sale. Subscriptions offer many benefits, including reserved seating, 20% off single tickets and first notice on future performances.

The MSO offers six different ticket packages to fit everyone's needs, and a Young Symphony Patrons membership is available exclusively for individuals age 35 and under. As part of the commitment to access, individual ticket discounts are available for students, groups, military and senior citizens. For more information, visit MemphisSymphony.org or call the Box Office at 901-537-2500.

