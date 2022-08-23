TN Shakespeare Company Announces Inaugural Staging Of POETIC JUSTICE, September 11

Tennessee Shakespeare Company will present its inaugural creation and staging of Poetic Justice: Works by Incarcerated Youth in Memphis, a free event featuring poetry written by participants in TSC's Poetry Summer Camp for incarcerated youth to be performed by TSC's professional acting company.

Awarded with an "Arts Pathways for Youth Success" grant by the Tennessee Arts Commission, Poetic Justice will play on TSC's Tabor Stage on Sunday, September 11 at 4:00 pm.

The cast includes TSC's Pershon Harper, Rose James, Joshua Payne, and Mackenzie White.

TSC recently served youths incarcerated at two Shelby County detention centers with a four-week summer program titled "Poetic Justice" funded for the first time by the Tennessee Arts Commission. A collaborative effort between TSC and Shelby County Corrections (SCC), "Poetic Justice" sought to help juveniles find their voices and express themselves through poetry, and to provide them with an opportunity to process their emotions and connect meaningfully with their peers.

TSC's hope is that the Summer Camp has offered its young participants an alternative experience with poetry: one that is encouraging and accessible, embracing freedom and self-reflection.

"We have to teach and remind our young people that they have tools to work through their emotions," says lead TSC Teaching-Artist, Nic Picou. "With this work, we would like for them to continue to explore how they can express themselves. Poetry gives them a chance to do that and to explore their own feelings -- both the good and the bad."

Due to anonymity concerns for these minors, they are not permitted to perform publicly. Participants shared their works and performed in front of their peers, TSC staff, and SCC staff at a private reading. But TSC's public sharing will allow their words to be heard and their efforts to be witnessed within the community, while maintaining anonymity.

For most of the participants, "Poetic Justice" is the only programming they received during the summer. "Poetic Justice," in part, owes its thanks to a six-year relationship that TSC has cultivated with staff and administrators at both Jail East and Memphis' Juvenile Court. Juvenile Program Manager Joyce Anderson has been instrumental in supporting and encouraging TSC-devised programming for the juveniles during their regular school year, and now supports this new summer programming.

Those seeking to attend Poetic Justice: Works by Incarcerated Youth in Memphis are strongly encouraged to reserve seats for the event online here or at www.tnshakespeare.org, or by calling TSC's Box Office at (901) 759-0604. The house opens 30 minutes prior to curtain. Light refreshments will be served following the sharing. Free parking and covered drop-off at the front entrance are available.