SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Returns To Playhouse On The Square

Playhouse on the Square presents SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE, featuring music & lyrics by Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller, April 29 - May 29, 2022.

The Broadway sensation celebrating the songs of Leiber and Stoller returns to the Birthplace of Rock and Roll! Featuring smash hits like Spanish Harlem, Yakety-Yak, Love Potion #9, and Jailhouse Rock. Smokey Joe's CafÃ© is sure to leave audiences dancing in the aisles.

After being one of the many productions delayed due to COVID-19, director and Playhouse on the Square Resident Company Member, Daniel Stuart Nelson (Little Shop of Horrors, Songs for a New World), has amassed an exciting and talented cast of Memphis theatre favorites as well as performers making their Playhouse on the Square debuts!

Returning to the Playhouse on the Square stage are Resident Company members Nathan McHenry (Cabaret, Million Dollar Quartet), Brooke Papritz (Little Shop of Horrors, Days of Rage), and Breyannah Tillman (Junie B. Jones the Musical, Dreamgirls). Also joining the cast are Memphis theatre favorites, Kylan Owens (Schoolhouse Rock, Live!, Junie B. Jones the Musical), and former Playhouse on the Square Associate Company member Haley Wilson (Songs for a New World, Kinky Boots).

Circuit Playhouse, Inc. is excited to welcome Marc Gill (Sister Act, Pageant) back home to Memphis, TN and announce Marc as the newest member of the Playhouse on the Square Resident Company. Gill is a graduate of Depaul University (Chicago). For the past five years, Marc has resided in Minneapolis, MN, working for GTC Dramatics, Sidekick Theatre, and The Children's Theatre Company. The CPI family is happy to welcome Marc to the company. The multi-talented performer will be featured in numerous projects during the 2022-2023 season as well as within Playhouse on the Square's Department of Theatre Education.

Making their Playhouse on the Square stage debuts are actors Justtone Jackson, Curtis Jai, Ily Jeanniton, and Cleavon Meabon.

Tickets are available now at www.playhouseonthesquare.org or by calling the box office, (901) 726-4656.