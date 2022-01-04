Playhouse On The Square Set For The Regional Premiere Of Harvey Fierstein's TORCH SONG

Playhouse on the Square set for the regional premiere of Harvey Fierstein's groundbreaking play, Torch Song, running January 28 - February 13, 2022 at The Circuit Playhouse, 51 South Cooper Street, Memphis, TN 38104.

Hilarious and heart wrenching, Arnold Beckoff is on an odyssey to find happiness in New York. All he wants is a husband, a child, and a pair of bunny slippers that fit. But a visit from his overbearing mother reminds him that he needs one thing more: Respect.

Award-winning director and Playhouse on the Square Resident Company member Dave Landis (Little Shop of Horrors, Book of Will) leads a who's-who of Memphis theatre talent including Kevar Maffit (Kinky Boots) as Arnold Beckoff. Memphis theatre icon and 2020 Eugart Yearain Lifetime Achievement award winner Anne Marie Hall (Lifespan of a Fact, Tuck Everlasting), plays the role of Ma and Playhouse on the Square Resident Company member, Brooke Paprtitz (Days of Rage, Songs for a New World) returns to The Circuit Playhouse Stage as Laurel. The role of Ed is played by former Playhouse on the Square Associate Company member Evan Linder (Five Lesbians Eating a Quiche). Linder may also be remembered as an award-winning playwright, whose work Byhalia, Mississippi has reached critical acclaim, garnering a production in 2019 at The Kennedy Center, starring ABC's How To Get Away With Murder actor, Jack Falahee.

For tickets to Torch Song, call the Box Office at (901) 726-4656 or visit the website, www.playhouseonthesquare.org. Special ticket pricing for opening weekend $27. Pay What You Can performance is Thursday, February 3rd.