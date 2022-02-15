Playhouse On The Square Hosts Third Networking Event

Playhouse the Square, the Mid-South's largest professional live theatre company, will be hosting its third networking event for young professionals Thursday, March 31, 2022 - 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm. Playhouse Wine Night will be in partnership with the Southaven Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals.

Join Playhouse on the Square in the Overton Square Performing Arts District for a professionals' networking event during the 2021-2022 season. Enjoy wine with light snacks and connect with Mid-South professionals, business leaders, and startups in The Memphian Room at The Circuit Playhouse. Guests also receive discounted tickets to productions of A Doll's House and A Doll's House Part 2, opening at The Circuit Playhouse March 18th.

The goal is for emerging leaders and seasoned professionals to meet in a casual, stress-free environment, have the opportunity to learn from one another, and to generate leads for their businesses and professional development. While also enjoying the backdrop of famous Overton Square.

Light snacks and wine will be provided complimentary. There will be a cash bar as well. Due to COVID-19 regulations, masks will be required for guests and staff.

To register for Playhouse Wine Night visit https://marchwinenight.eventbrite.com

The last Playhouse on the Square Wine Night is scheduled for Thursday, June 30, 2022.