Playhouse On The Square Announces World Premiere As Theatres Return

Playhouse on the Square, in partnership with super sponsor Dr. Thomas Ratliff, and with a generous grant from the Jeniam Foundation, inject a healthy dose of live theatre back into the Mid South with the winner of the 2019 NewWorks@TheWorks playwriting competition.

When Paul learns his estranged aunt has passed away, he holds a wake for her that doubles as a testing ground for his exquisite, Big Gay Wedding. A day of shift in plans leaves Paul's life in shambles. Forcing him to confront burying his definition of family along with his mysterious aunt.

Eager to unify its community and in conjunction with phase three of the City of Memphis' "Back to Business" plan, Circuit Playhouse, Inc., will offer a limited live engagement of J. Joseph Cox's prize winning play. New streaming equipment, purchased with the aid of a grant awarded by the Jeniam Foundation and ArtsMemphis, will allow the theatre to stream the production online to patrons around the world.

"While all shows since March have been cancelled outright, the NewWorks@TheWorks production - the world premiere of St. Paulie's Delight - presents us with a new opportunity forged from the challenges we currently face," shares Executive Producer Michael Detroit. "We are excited to try something new and evolve our offerings as the times dictate." The theater's production and facilities staff are working to ensure the health and safety of our artists and patrons during rehearsals and performances. A detailed list of the theater's safety measures may be found on their website, www.playhouseonthesquare.org. The unique situation has also created new challenges for veteran director, Irene Crist (On Golden Pond, Sweat). Social distancing and health concerns have been taken into account by she and her design team.

Marcus Cox, Director of Community Relations, reveals the theatre's choice of St. Paulie's Delight to resume live performances. "Our theatre has chosen to offer a comedy to our community during these unprecedented times because they have a way of making sense of things, when life may seem so uncertain."

The theatre is also announcing that in lieu of tickets, patrons will be able to support Playhouse on the Square's artists and staff with donations. Subscriptions for the 52nd season, beginning in August, will also be available for purchase. Playhouse on the Square's production will be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube.

Cast

Paul Blinker - Jonathan Christian

Nancy Dowdrick - Susan Brindley

Oscar Ramirez - Chris Sterling

Ricky Morendes - Isaiah Rosales

Xandre - Javier Pena

Darius - Ural Grant

Crew

Diretor: Irene Crist

Stage Manager: Pedro Da Silva

Scenic Designer: Amy Forester

Lighting Designer: Trey Eikleberry

Costume Design: Coral Rose

Sound Design: Carter McHann

Props Design: Eli Grant

Performances will run Thursday through Saturday with an 8:00 pm curtain. Sunday Matinees have a 2:00 pm curtain. For more information, call the Box Office at (901) 726-4656 or visit our website www.playhouseonthesquare.org. Follow with social media using #StPauliesMemphis

Related Articles Shows View More Memphis Stories

More Hot Stories For You