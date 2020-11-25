Playhouse On The Square Announces Digital Offerings For Winter

Although Playhouse on the Square will not be offering in-person performances during the holiday season. There is a stocking full of digital offerings to keep patrons 'Merry & Bright' - and in the safety of their homes.

Playhouse on the Square, in partnership with super sponsor Dr. Thomas Ratliff and a generous grant from the Jeniam Foundation and Arts Memphis, will continue to offer its patrons digital content through the new year.

These live events will be streamed into the homes of theatre fans around the world through Facebook Live, Youtube, and Zoom. Each episode, airing bi-weekly beginning December 2nd, is themed to illuminate what patrons can expect when they return. Hear stories and watch performances from Playhouse on the Square's most beloved artists of today and the past.

The Playhouse at Home Winter Schedule will include:

Continued episodes of:

Ask Playhouse! - Join host, Marcus Cox on an interactive talk show streamed to Facebook Live!The show airs the first Friday of the month. Previewing the theatre's monthly programming schedule. - December 4th at 12:30 pm. Watch live on Facebook

POTS in the Vault - Peek into the archives of Playhouse on the Square's 52 year history and enjoy clips of past performances. New episodes premiere every month. - December 4th & 18th at 1:00 pm. Watch on Facebook and YouTube

NewWorks@TheWorks Competition Finalist Stage Readings - Playhouse on the Square, in partnership with Sue and Frank Guarino, are proud to announce the staged readings for this year's competition finalists. The six readings will take place on the Playhouse on the Square main stage. Followed by an open forum, hosted by Director of NewWorks, Jordan Nichols. December 6-8 & 13-15 at 7:00 pm. Register through Zoom to watch live.

The POTSCast - Each month on The POTSCast, you will get to hear folks from the past, present, and future of Playhouse on the Square as they dig into happy memories, thoughts on the world, and any and all tangents that happen along the way. Join Marcus, Donald, and their guests as they tell the stories of Playhouse through the stories at Playhouse! 5 episodes are airing now. - Available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts

Announcing the Playhouse on the Square Winter Spotlight Series

The upcoming Winter Spotlight Series is the third series installment since the Shelter-in-Place mandates were handed down from the City of Memphis in March 2020. The first episode in the new series will air Wednesday, December 2nd. With a new episode airing every two weeks. The episodes are as follows:

Playhouse on the Square Winter Spotlight Series Episode 1: Seasonal Show Roundtable - Take another trip down memory lane with host Marcus Cox as he catches up with the cast and crew of our most popular adult holiday shows: The Santaland Diaries & Tuna Christmas! Special guest include: Michael Gravois, Dave Landis, Jonathan Christian, John Hemphill, Andrew Moore, and Kevin Jones. - December 2nd at 4:00 pm. Register through Zoom or watch on Facebook

Playhouse on the Square Winter Spotlight Series Episode 2: The Holiday Radio Hour - Like most things this year, the Holidays may look a little different but the love, hope, and cheer that comes with season will still be there! So welcome Playhouse back into your home with a Holiday Radio Hour featuring stories and music provided by your favorite Resident and Associate Company Members, guaranteed to keep you smiling into the New Year! - December 16th at 4:00 pm. Register through Zoom or listen on Facebook

Playhouse on the Square Winter Spotlight Series Episode 3: The Countdown Cabaret - We can all agree it's been QUITE a year! Come ring in the New Year with your friends at Playhouse on the Square! As we countdown to 2021, we'll also countdown the top selling shows in our 51 year history with vignette style performances for each show! Tune in to the Playhouse Facebook and Youtube channels for this one-of-a-kind digital event! - December 31st at 10:00 pm. Watch on Facebook and YouTube

Playhouse on the Square Winter Spotlight Series Episode 4: Digital Season Reveal - Though Playhouse on the Square has sadly had to cancel its in-person performances for the remainder of the season, that doesn't mean we can't still provide the Mid-South with some quality productions via our streaming service ShowTix4U! Tune in to hear what small cast productions we plan to bring you digitally this spring! - January 13th at 4:00 pm. Register through Zoom or watch on Facebook

Playhouse on the Square Winter Spotlight Series Episode 5: Playhouse Game Night - Who doesn't love a game night? Join the Playhouse family as we play our own versions of some of the most popular TV game shows in history! Check back soon for a complete list of special guest players! - January 27th at 6:00 pm. Register through Zoom or watch on Facebook

The full lineup and breakdowns are available now by visiting http://playhouseonthesquare.org/winter-spotlight-series.html

Shows View More Memphis Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You