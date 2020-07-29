Final Summer Virtual Experience Revealed for Theatre Memphis

Let's PLAY! Creating a Stage Manager's Script is the last of a series of virtual instructional videos produced by Theatre Memphis available for children of various age groups as part of a Summer program. Join Theatre Memphis' Production Stage Manager and Volunteer Coordinator Amy Salerno Hale as she teaches tips and tricks for how to mark a script and fill out the preliminary paperwork needed to keep a stage management process organized and properly notated.

Provided by the Theatre Memphis Department of Outreach and Education and presented by Theatre Memphis staff members, all six of the experiences now available combine a task based learning component with a presentation based final product. Each experience allows students to learn a skill, either by creating something tangible using a list of supplies, or by creating a performance piece using what they've created. Each video culminates with a prompt for a performance or presentation opportunity that can be documented and sent back to Theatre Memphis for review. Other Let's PLAY experience video sessions now available are:

Scenic Watercolor Painting

Super Hero

Color Theory

Tutu Tutorial

Build Your Own Proscenium Box

More information on all experiences can be found at www.theatrememphis.org/lets-play.



Each experience costs $25 dollars, which, in most cases, includes some supplies necessary for the completion of the project. You may also be required to have some of your own supplies on hand, so please read the descriptions carefully before you sign up! Experiences should only be shared with members of your household as a goodwill gesture towards Theatre Memphis. All proceeds from these virtual experiences go to the Theatre Memphis Department of Outreach and Education to make up for lost profits from cancelled in-person Summer programming.

To order an experience, please email showagon@theatrememphis.org for more information. Please note that some experiences may require a waiting period of a few days in order to gather necessary supplies. Experiences can be ordered and supplies picked up Monday- Friday, 9 AM- 5 PM.

Shows View More Memphis Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You