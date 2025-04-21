CLUE, THE WIZ, and More Set For Tivoli Theatre Foundation 2025-26 Broadway Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tivoli Theatre Foundation has announced its upcoming Broadway season. The season will kick off in November with Clue, and will continue with Kinky Boots, The Sound of Music, Mamma Mia!, The Wiz, and Mrs. Doubtfire.

Clue

November 28-30, 2025

A mansion. A murder. A mystery. Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they’ll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

Kinky Boots

January 16-18, 2025

Everybody say “Yeah!” and let Kinky Boots lift your spirits to high-heeled heights! Winner of every Best Musical award, including the Tony, Grammy and London’s Olivier Award, Kinky Boots continues to captivate and entertain audiences around the world with a Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, book by four-time Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein, and original direction and Tony-winning choreography by Jerry Mitchell. Based on true events, Kinky Boots follows the journey of two people with nothing in common— or so they think. The unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they realized... and discover that you change the world when you change your mind.

The Sound of Music

February 10-15, 2026

For 65 years, THE SOUND OF MUSIC has been one of our “favorite things.” With its timeless story and irresistibly charming score, this Rodgers & Hammerstein classic isn’t just meant to be enjoyed - it’s meant to be shared. Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien (Hairspray), this vibrant and romantic tale of Maria and the von Trapp family features beloved songs like “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and “Edelweiss.”

Mamma Mia!

March 17-22, 2026

A mother. A daughter. 3 possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget! Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited decades ago. For over 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the music that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show.

The Wiz

April 28 - May 3, 2026

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical that took the world by storm is back. THE WIZ returns “home” to stages across America in an all-new tour, direct from Broadway. This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway—from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world. Everybody rejoice— this dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road!

Mrs. Doubtfire

June 12-14, 2026

Everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Chattanooga in this internationally acclaimed hit musical. Based on the beloved film, MRS. DOUBTFIRE tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids.

