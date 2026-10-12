BOOP! THE MUSICAL to Make Memphis Premiere at the Orpheum Theatre

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Individual tickets for BOOP! The Musical at The Orpheum Theatre Group will go on sale starting Friday, October 16 at 10am. BOOP! The Musical will make its Memphis premiere at the Orpheum Theatre January 26-31, 2027. Ticket prices start at $42.95.

Aliya Grace will star as Betty Boop. Making her national tour debut, Aliya Grace previously appeared as Lois Lane in Kiss Me, Kate and as Rosie/Ponytail Girl in Sweet Charity at Artistry Theatre. She also originated the role of Yvette in the world premiere of Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical at Children's Theatre Company. A finalist on Season 2 of ABC's American Idol show and a National YoungArts Week winner, Aliya trained at the Debbie Allen Dance Academy through the Rise program. She extends her love and gratitude to her family and the entire BOOP! team. Follow her on social at @thealiyagrace.

For almost a century, the Betty Boop character has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice, and style. Now, in BOOP! The Musical, Betty's dream of an ordinary day off from super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an adventure of color, music, and love in New York City.

With original Broadway direction and choreography by Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Hairspray, La Cage aux Folles), BOOP! The Musical brings Fleischer Studios' Queen of the Screen to life with a score and arrangements by celebrated multiple Grammy winner David Foster ("I Have Nothing," "After the Love Is Gone," "The Prayer"), lyrics by Tony Award nominee Susan Birkenhead (Working, Jelly's Last Jam), and a book by Tony Award winner Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone, The Prom, High Society). Direction for the North American tour is re-created by DB Bonds and choreography is re-created by Rachelle Rak.

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Related Stories 1 BOOP! THE MUSICAL National Tour Holding Virtual Open Call For Title Role

BOOP! The Musical is holding a virtual open call for its title role for the upcoming national tour. Director Jerry Mitchell took to social media to share information about the open call, sharing a link to submit.