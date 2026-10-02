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Annual Memphis Children's Theatre Festival to Take Place in October

The festival will offer performances, classes, games, dance and arts activities at the Theatre Memphis campus.

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Annual Memphis Children's Theatre Festival to Take Place in October

On October 10, 2026, Theatre Memphis will hold its annual Memphis Children's Theatre Festival on the Theatre Memphis campus at 630 Perkins Extended at Southern Avenue.

The pay-what-you-can / FREE event will last from 10am to 4pm and will have vendor booths, food trucks, interactive activities, community partners and performances stationed throughout the grounds and the theatre venues inside. With classes, performances, games, dance and more all geared toward a youthful audience there is no fee to enter the Festival. The MCTF is open to the public and free but encourages pay-what-you-can to help support the festival expenses.

Being the 25th year for the event to be held, The Memphis Children's Theatre Festival has come into its own with Theatre Memphis as its home. Inherited from the Voices of the South theatre group, the mission is to create a safe, educational, affordable, and exciting atmosphere in which children and families can attend innovative theatre and participate in arts-oriented activities that foster imagination. Managed by the Theatre Memphis Department of Outreach and Education, the Festival has grown to include many area performers, artists, teachers and groups to offer a wide variety of activities.

 

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