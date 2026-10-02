Annual Memphis Children's Theatre Festival to Take Place in October

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On October 10, 2026, Theatre Memphis will hold its annual Memphis Children's Theatre Festival on the Theatre Memphis campus at 630 Perkins Extended at Southern Avenue.

The pay-what-you-can / FREE event will last from 10am to 4pm and will have vendor booths, food trucks, interactive activities, community partners and performances stationed throughout the grounds and the theatre venues inside. With classes, performances, games, dance and more all geared toward a youthful audience there is no fee to enter the Festival. The MCTF is open to the public and free but encourages pay-what-you-can to help support the festival expenses.

Being the 25th year for the event to be held, The Memphis Children's Theatre Festival has come into its own with Theatre Memphis as its home. Inherited from the Voices of the South theatre group, the mission is to create a safe, educational, affordable, and exciting atmosphere in which children and families can attend innovative theatre and participate in arts-oriented activities that foster imagination. Managed by the Theatre Memphis Department of Outreach and Education, the Festival has grown to include many area performers, artists, teachers and groups to offer a wide variety of activities.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 06 Hrs 52 Min 35 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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