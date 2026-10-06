MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Will Come to Theatre Memphis
Director Bruce Huffman helms the production at the Lohrey Theatre, featuring rock 'n' roll hits and exploring the pivotal night before these artists became legends.
Million Dollar Quartet will come to the Theatre Memphis Lohrey Theatre stage from October 16 – November 7, 2026. The experience portrays the ultimate jam session inspired by the legendary night of December 4, 1956! Step inside Memphis' Sun Records studio as Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins unite for the first and only time! Featuring rock 'n' roll hits like “Great Balls of Fire” and "Folsom Prison Blues”. It's a story of fame, friendship, and the music that changed everything!
Director Bruce Huffman fronts the production aspect of the show and belts, “Million Dollar Quartet captures something we rarely get to witness: the moment before greatness has a name. One small Memphis recording studio, run by Sam Phillips, hosts Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley as they come together as relatively unknown, young artists to explore a budding music genre. That night was raw, electric, funny, intimate, and full of possibility. Before they were legends, they were kids making music and having a hell of a lot of fun. And now, so are we!”
Theatre Memphis Executive Producer, Debbie Litch, believes Million Dollar Quartet is a one in a million show. “When you have a story that literally includes THE original jukebox music, you know the public will love it. With the outstanding cast we have, our patrons will get a true feel for the period and the importance of Memphis to the music scene. The experience is a true tribute to the 70 years since that fateful night that was so magical.”
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