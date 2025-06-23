A SALUTE TO CINEMA Will Come to PJPAC Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A Salute to Cinema is coming to PJPAC next month. The event will run 18-19 July.

Experience the thrill of Hollywood’s greatest soundtracks with A Salute to Cinema! This performance is a celebration of iconic film music, bringing the unforgettable scores from The Godfather, Schindler’s List, Interstellar, Star Wars, Mary Poppins, and more to life on stage. Each piece has been carefully chosen to showcase the powerful role music plays in storytelling—evoking suspense, romance, adventure, and wonder.

Led by the talented conductor Kevin Field, the Tutan Festival Orchestra, joined by the resonant voices of KL City Opera, captures the emotion and grandeur that make these scores timeless. From heart-pounding action sequences to deeply moving themes, A Salute to Cinema is a tribute to the composers who shaped the sound of cinema and to the music that continues to inspire and captivate audiences around the world. Whether you’re a film buff or a music lover, this orchestral performance promises to bring the magic of the movies right to you.

