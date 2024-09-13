WITCH by Jen Silverman to be Presented at Mad Horse Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 39th season of Mad Horse Theatre will opes with Witch by Jen Silverman, directed by Hollie Pryor October 10th - November 3rd.

In this Maine premier, a charming devil arrives in the quiet village of Edmonton to bargain for the souls of its residents in exchange for their darkest wishes. Elizabeth should be his easiest target having been labeled a "witch" and cast out by the town but her soul is not so readily bought.

“Witch by Jen Silverman is smart, witty, compassionate, and a firm call to action. This piece checks numerous boxes in what we might consider "A Mad Horse Play" by presenting artists and audiences with earnest dualities of what it means to be human, and setting the banquet table with ample conversation points to keep the dialogue going once folks leave the theatre. Each character embodies a classic archetype yet turns our expectations upside down. Audiences will be frustrated and challenged by the circumstances we witness them navigating.” - Allison McCall, Mad Horse Theatre Artisitic Director

"What would you sell your soul for? Immeasurable riches, power beyond compare? Maybe even the chance to start over? I mean, were you planning on using your soul for something else? Charming, witty, and hitting close to home, Witch explores how little times have changed, but how change is always possible- for a price. Our incredible design team is hard at work creating an intense experience that will leave our audiences feeling fired up right before election day, and I feel so grateful to work with this cast and company to help bring such an important play to life!" - Hollie Pryor, Director

The cast includes company members; Janice Gardner and Savannah Irish and guest artists; Mason Hawkes, Dave Heath, J.Will Fritz, and Jesse Leighton. The crew includes company members: Lauren Stockless (Production Manager); Jake Cote (Fight Coordination); Stacey Koloski (Props Design); Nick Schroeder (Dramaturgy); and guest artists: Christine Marshall, emeritus MH member (Costume Design); Hollie Pryor (Director); Skylar Helena (Stage Manager); Molly Wagner (Assistant Stage Manager); Leo Mock (Intimacy Coordinator); Nancy Salmon (Choreography);Sage Bartlett (Set Design); Ryan McGowan (Sound Design); and Emily Kenny (Lighting Design).

Silverman is an American playwright, TV writer, poet, and novelist. They are the author of the books The Island Dwellers and the novels We Play Ourselves and There's Going to Be Trouble. Silverman has written a number of plays and has written for TV and film, including Netflix's Tales of the City (2019 miniseries) and Tokyo Vice. Their play, Collective Rage was a MH production in 2022. Silverman is set to make their Broadway debut as a playwright in the fall of 2024 with their play The Roommate at the Booth Theatre, starring Mia Farrow and Patti LuPone.

"...Silverman's play about the choices we make and the consequences that follow is certainly timely. But on top of that, with Halloween right around the corner, who doesn't love another witch story?”

-Lauren Katz, Picture This

