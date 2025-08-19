Video: WEST SIDE STORY at Maine State Music Theatre First Look

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get a first look at Maine State Music Theatre (MSMT)'s production of one of the most celebrated musicals in American theatre history - West Side Story, running August 6–23 at the Pickard Theater.

Last seen at MSMT in 2007, West Side Story returns to captivate a new generation with its explosive blend of music, movement, and emotion. With music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Arthur Laurents, this groundbreaking reimagining of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet unfolds in 1950s New York City, where two lovers are caught between rival gangs in a community divided by fear and prejudice.

“West Side Story is not just a musical—it’s an artistic and cultural milestone,” said MSMT Artistic Director Curt Dale Clark. “It’s thrilling, heartbreaking, and more relevant than ever. We’re honored to close our season with this masterpiece.”

Directed and choreographed by the award-winning Marc Robin, West Side Story features iconic numbers such as “Tonight,” “America,” “Somewhere,” and “Maria.” The production also includes Costume Design by Cody Von Ruden, Lighting and Scenic Design by Paul Black, Sound Design by Shannon Slaton, Video and Projections Design by Luis Garcia, Wig Design by Kevin S. Foster II, Music Direction by Jacob Stebly, and Production Stage Management by Mark Johnson.