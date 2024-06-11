Video: New Trailer for SOUTH PACIFIC at Maine State Music Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Check out an all-new trailer for South Pacific at Maine State Music Theatre! Check out the cast in action in this all-new video.

Since its premiere in 1949, South Pacific has captivated audiences worldwide, earning widespread acclaim and numerous accolades, including numerous Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Produced in partnership with the Fulton Theatre, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific has captivated audiences with its powerful portrayal of love, prejudice, and the human condition amidst the backdrop of World War II. Through its unforgettable melodies and poignant narrative, the musical boldly confronts issues of racial discrimination and the complexities of war, leaving a lasting impact on generations of theatergoers and serving as a poignant reminder of the importance of empathy, understanding, and the enduring power of love.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific weaves together two captivating love stories: the fiery romance between Nellie Forbush, an adventurous American nurse, and Emile de Becque, a charismatic French plantation owner; and the tender connection between Lt. Joseph Cable, a courageous U.S. Marine, and Liat, a captivating young Tonkinese woman. Amidst the chaos of war and the constraints of society, these couples embark on a transformative journey, illuminating the profound power of love and the importance of embracing diversity and compassion.

Leading the cast are William Michals as Emile DeBecque (Broadway: South Pacific,, Beauty and the Beast, Bright Star, Parade), and Carolyn Anne Miller as Nellie Forbush (leading roles in recent MSMT productions of Titanic, 9 to 5, Something Rotten), Jake Goz as Lt. Joe Cable (MSMT debut, regional lead roles in Kinky Boots, Grease, Joseph), and Lydia Gaston as Bloody Mary (Broadway: Miss Saigon, The King and I).

Cast (continued): Mark Aldrich (Seabee/Radio Operator Bob MaCaffrey), Mathew Bautista Seabee/Henry), Joe Capstick (Professor), Mary Beth Donahoe (Ensign Dinah Murphy), Mark Donaldson (Stewpot/Dance Captain), David Girolmo (Captain George Brackett), Jake Goz (Lt. Joe Cable), Gabriella Green (Ensemble), Matthew Irani (Seabee), Todd Lawson (Luther Billis), Esther Lee (Ensemble), Trevail Maurice (Seabee, Yeoman Herbert Quale), William Michals (Emile de Becque), James Patterson (Cmdr. William Harbison), Alexander Ríos (Lt. Buzz Adams/ Seabee), Camila V. Romero (Ensemble). The roles of Ngana and Jerome to be announced.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific, with music by Richard Rodgers and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, with book by Oscar Hammerstein II and Joshua Logan. Directed by Marc Robin and Curt Dale Clark, choreographed by Marc Robin. Ben McNaboe (Music Supervisor), Sam Groisser (Music Director), Iván Dario Cano (Production Stage Manager), Liz Patton (Assistant Stage Manager), William James Mohney (Scenic Designer), Paul Black (Lighting Designer), Shannon Slatton (Sound Designer), Jane Alois Stein (Costume Designer), Meg Valentine (Props Designer), Colin Riebel (Video Designer), Kevin S. Foster II (Wig Designer), Bob Cline (Casting).

