Video: First Look At WHITE CHRISTMAS At Maine Street Music Theatre

Get a first look at MSMT's enchanting summer production of Irving Berlin’s timeless classic, Irving Berlin's White Christmas. Running from July 17 to August 3, this heartwarming musical promises to bring festive cheer to the Pickard Theatre with its captivating performances, dazzling choreography, and unforgettable melodies.

Based on the beloved, timeless film, this musical adaptation features a book by David Ives and Paul Blake, and seventeen Irving Berlin songs including Happy Holiday, Sisters, Blue Skies, How Deep is the Ocean, I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm, I Love a Piano, White Christmas and more!

Step into a winter wonderland as the entire Pickard Theatre transforms into a festive holiday haven. Audiences will be greeted by a multitude of Christmas trees and stunning holiday decor, creating an immersive experience that captures the spirit of Christmas in the heart of summer.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, MSMT will host a Holiday Craft Market in the lobby, offering patrons the perfect opportunity to shop for unique handmade gifts and holiday decorations before the show and during intermission. It’s a delightful way to extend the joy of the season and support local artisans.

The principal cast of White Christmas features Will Ray (Bob Wallace), Daniel Plimpton (Phil Davis), Kerry Conte (Betty Haynes) and Darien Crago (Judy Haynes). MSMT fan favorites Charis Leos and David Girolmo grace the stage as Martha Watson and General Henry Waverly, respectively. The role of Susan will be alternated by Laura Guzmán, Scout Martin, and Charlotte Van Ledtje.

The ensemble includes Karoline Brechter, Mark Aldrich, Joe Capstick, Thomas Dalceredo, Mary Beth Donahoe, Jasmine Gillenwaters, Tauren Hagans, Jessica Hoadley, Calista Jones, Tyler Johnson-Campion, Emily Kelly, Nate Krohmer, Christian Miller, Lav Raman, Mandie Rapoza, Eric Rivas, Jeff Sullivan, and Mark Tran Russ.

The production is directed and choreographed by the acclaimed Marc Robin, with musical direction by Brian Cimmet. The creative team also includes Jeff Hendry (Costume Design), Paul Black (Lighting Design), Robert Kovach (Scenic Design), Shannon Slaton (Sound Design), Colin Reibel (Projections), Kevin S. Foster II (Wig Design) and Iván Dario Cano (Production Stage Manager).

Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate Christmas in July with the Maine State Music Theatre’s spectacular production of Irving Berlin's White Christmas. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the MSMT Box Office or online at www.msmt.org.

