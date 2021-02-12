The Public Theatre Presents I AND YOU

Last March, due to COVID, The Public Theatre had to cancel its production of I AND YOU on the day it was scheduled to open. Only the preview audiences had the pleasure of seeing the show. They laughed, they wept and cheered the production. The Theatre was heartbroken that no one else would get to see this very special play.

"When opening night was cancelled, we were all desperately in need of closure on this wonderful experience", said Director Christopher Schario. "So, before the actors went home to New York, we invited a small audience to the theatre and recorded the final performance of I AND YOU. We're very excited to announce, that after months of contract negotiations, we have finally gotten permission to share this video with our audience."

I AND YOU can be watched at your convenience, once, any time between March 8 through March 21. "The interesting thing about streaming the show", said Schario, "is the fact that anyone in the world can watch it and see the high quality of work that's happening onstage at The Public Theatre. It's also a great way for our audience to introduce their friends and family who may not live in town to the Theatre."

"We're even offering a date night incentive of 'Dinner and a Show at home!', says Schario. "We are partnering with Fishbones Restaurant in Lewiston, who will be offering a 10% discount on take-out or dine-in during our streaming dates if you purchase your ticket by March 1st."

"Although watching theatre on television, may not be the same experience as seeing it live", says Schario, "rest assured that our artistic standards remain high and we are proud to share this recorded performance, knowing it is an accurate representation of the show."

"When I AND YOU was cancelled last March, over 500 high school students throughout the state were scheduled to attend a student matinee. Now that we're streaming the production, we hope the schools who weren't able to attend, as well as any new schools, will finally have the chance to see it. We're even offering our $5 student matinee price to help make that possible", says Schario.

I AND YOU was one of the most produced plays in America in 2017, as well as the winner of the 2014 Harold and Mimi Steinberg/American Theatre Critics Association New Play Award. An acclaimed London production featured Maisie Williams from Game of Thrones (Arya) in the role of Caroline.

I AND YOU tells the story of an unlikely pair of teenagers who discover a shocking secret that will connect them forever. "The play contains a stunner of a spoiler" says Schario, "and we hope that viewers will protect the secret of the show so that others can enjoy the thrill of discovering it for themselves".

Joyful and heartbreaking, I AND YOU carries an uplifting message for anyone currently feeling isolated and disconnected. One year later, this unforgettable play has become more timely and satisfying than ever. Watch a video sneak peek of this production at thepublictheatre.org

I AND YOU features professional actors Emma Wisniewski as Caroline and London Carlisle as Anthony. Set design is by Jennifer Madigan, lighting by Christopher Burkhardt, and sound design by John Morrison.

Tickets can be purchased online at thepublictheatre.org or by calling 782-3200. A single ticket, (one person watching) is $15, and a household ticket (2+ people watching together) is $25. Sharing this video has been made possible by the support of our donors and sustainability sponsors. Please visit them on our website and give them a round of applause.