The Law of the Jungle Prevails in Theater at Monmouth's THE JUNGLE BOOK

Bring your young adventurers to the jungle this summer to watch Mowgli the man-cub come face-to-face with cheeky monkeys, noisy vultures, and more in TAM's Family Show production of The Jungle Book adapted by Greg Banks from the beloved tales of Rudyard Kipling. Follow the rambunctious and curious man-cub Mowgli and his adopted jungle family: Baloo the bear, Bagheera the panther, and all the beasts who call the mysterious wilderness home. Join us for this jovial jungle jaunt from Saturday, June 29th at 1:00pm through Thursday, August 15th with matinee performances on both weekdays and weekends. Stick around after the show to meet our wild cast on the steps of Cumston Hall!

Mowgli escapes the jaws of Shere Kahn when he is accepted into the jungle's wolf pack, but he isn't out of the tiger's den yet! Mowgli must learn the Law of the Jungle if he wants to teach a tiger a trick or two about family and friendship. This fast-paced retelling keeps audiences at the edge of their seats as Mowgli tries to escape the clutches of the evil Shere Kahn and find the true meaning of home.

Greg Banks' script plays on the nostalgia of Kipling's tales while providing a modern retelling for audiences. A cast of only five actors will fill 20 scripted roles in this adventurous production. "Mowgli is how all children are when they start off in the world," says Banks. "Just curious, unafraid, energetic, excited about the world."

From mischievous monkeys to slithering snakes and venerable vultures, Mowgli's tale is one of maintaining confidence in the face of danger and of quick-thinking hijinks to avoid ferocious foes and craft fierce friendships. Producing Artistic Director, Dawn McAndrews, gives over the playwright reins and directs this year's Family Show, "I had thought that we would continue the tradition of creating our own modern takes on great literary classics, but when I read Greg Banks' play, I knew it was the way to go. And that I wanted to direct it." The Jungle Book is certainly familiar to most from Disney's 1967 animated feature or 2013 live-action film. In Banks' adaptation it literally takes a small village of adopted animal parents to keep the man-cub, now wolf-cub, safe while teaching him the laws and ways of the jungle.

The Jungle Book features Caitlin Ort as Father Wolf & Baloo; Michael Dolan as Shere Khan & Vulture; Tessa Martin as Bagheera & Wolf & Vulture; Sarah Goldman as Mowgli; and Kara Green as Mother Wolf & Kaa. Set design by Katie Keaton, costume design by Elizabeth Rocha, lighting design by Laura Happel, and sound design by Rew Tippin.

Performance Calendar: OPENING 6/29 at 1:00 p.m.; additional performance dates 7/6, 7/13, 7/20, 7/30, 8/3, 8/6, 8/9, 8/15 at 1:00 p.m.

For calendar and reservations, please contact the TAM Box Office at 207.933.9999 or visit www.theateratmonmouth.org.





