State Theatre Production Staff Files Petition To Unionize

Production staff members at Maine's State Theatre recently filed a petition to unionize with the National Labor Relations Board, according to Portland Press Herald.

The group of around 35 stagehands have joined forces with the Portland-based International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 114, in their movement to establish industry-standard wages and full benefits for all production staff and future employees.

State Theatre manager Lauren Wayne has not yet responded to questions about whether the venue intends to recognize the union.

The group has stated that if management fails to voluntarily recognize the union by 5 p.m. Thursday, they intend to hold a labor board election. Devon Medeiros, the business agent for IATSE Local 114, says he's "extremely confident" that the vote would go in their favor.

"They have really reasonable demands," he said. "They're not asking for anything that isn't what we would determine are both an industry standard or a regional standard. They're not looking to negotiate the State Theatre out of business."

"We are a diverse, highly skilled group who deserve to be valued with more than just high praise," stagehand Brian Cormier said.

Read the full story at Portland Press Herald.

