Royal Family Productions Presents COVID STILL SUX REDUX: The Musical Part 2.5

NYC's Royal Family Productions, a theatre company known for its innovative productions and development of new original work, continues to bring quality family theatre to Maine.

Following the sold-out success of COVID SUX: The Musical at Cumston Hall and COVID STILL SUX: The Musical Part 2 at the Gendron Franco Center, Chris Henry and Mark Falconer have written a new sequel to their previous original musical comedy about the pandemic featuring parodies of hit Broadway songs from shows like Hamilton, Les Miserables, Wicked, West Side Story, Chicago, and Phantom of the Opera. This show is directed by Chris Henry with Danny Gay and features choreography by Emily Anne Davis.

This production will take place at the Gendron Franco Center, located at 46 Cedar St, Lewiston, ME. Tickets are $20 for general admission with $100 preferred seating and $250 VIP tickets. Tickets need to be purchased in advance by visiting www.RoyalFamilyProductions.org.

Henry is a native of Winthrop, Maine, and is thrilled that Royal Family is able to continue to produce top-quality theatre in her home state.

Following COVID Protection guidelines, the audience is required to provide proof of vaccination and remain masked throughout the performance.

Covid Still Sux Redux: The Musical, Part 2.5 will star Danny Gay, Rebecca Whitney Klein, Maggie Langhorne, Glenn Atkins, Maria Groover, and Julia Groover, with Emily Anne Davis and Kimberly Bridgewater. The creative team includes music supervision by Lars Jacobsen and Mark Falconer and sound design by Alex Miles. The Maine Production Team includes Danny Gay and Ann Fairchild.

ROYAL FAMILY's mission is to galvanize the Times Square community by cultivating raw talent, collaborating with seasoned artists, and inspiring audiences with a diversity of lion-hearted theatre. To us, everyone in the theatre community is not only royalty but family. Our programs and productions give artists space at all stages of their careers. We don't want to tell just any story: we want to best serve artists in telling their own stories. In today's political and social climate, it is also more important than ever to celebrate all voices-especially those underrepresented in the traditional theatre space. At Royal Family, we celebrate the work of female artists, playwrights of color, works with LGBTQIA themes, and artists of all ages and body types.

Royal Family has been a creative incubator of original, humanistic plays for over a decade. Bravery and fearlessness are imperative to our process. Artists and audiences alike are challenged in a creative safe space to explore the humor and the tangled truths of the human condition. As actor and first-time playwright Anthony Rapp (Rent, Dazed and Confused, Star Trek: Discovery) observes, "Royal Family is committed to truthful, heartfelt, alive, theatrical storytelling. It's vital to the human experience and hard to come by."

Royal Family was established in 2007 by Katie Avebe, Mary Bernardi, Chris Henry and Andy Theodorou as a home for artists wishing to challenge and transform the traditional theatre canon. Since its launch, Royal Family has developed lasting relationships with highly regarded theatre professionals such as Kathleen Chalfant (Angels in America, Tony-Nominee Wit), John Cariani (Tony Nominee Fiddler on the Roof, The Band's Visit, Something Rotten), JoAnn M. Hunter (School of Rock, On a Clear Day, Cinderella, SuperYou), and Anthony Rapp (Rent, If/Then, Dazed and Confused); and has partnered with artists including Adriane Lenox (Tony Winner Doubt, Tony Nominee After Midnight), Mary Testa (Tony Nominee On the Town, Tony Nominee 42nd Street, Tony Nominee Oklahoma), Stephanie J. Block (Tony Winner The Cher Show, Tony Nominee The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Tony Nominee Falsettos), Andréa Burns (In The Heights, On Your Feet), Maddie Corman (Accidentally Brave, Some Kind of Wonderful, Next Fall), Adrienne C. Moore (Orange is the New Black, For Colored Girls...), Constance Shulman (Orange is the New Black, The Rose Tattoo), Penny Fuller (Tony Nominee Applause, Tony Nominee The Dinner Party), Taye Diggs (Rent, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), and Ayodele Casel and Torya Beard (Funny Girl, Diary of a Tap Dancer V.4 ). Our productions have been reviewed by The New York Times, Time Out, The Village Voice, The Boston Globe, Time Out London, The London Times, and The Irish Times and featured three years in a row in the esteemed Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Highlights over the past five years include the a workshop reading of Anthony Rapp's Without You, the second annual Female+ Forward Festival, a short dance film featuring Kenita Miller titled See Her, the first annual Female+ Forward Festival, featuring new work by Queen Esther, Rosa Arredondo, and Iman Shuk, curated and directed by Royal Family Creative Director Lorna Ventura, the World Premiere of Anne of Green Gables: Part 1 starring Ali Ewoldt, a World Premiere workshop of Anne of Green Gables: Part 2 starring Doreen Montalvo, Women on Fire: Stories from the Frontlines and Women on Fire: Scorching the Dividing Lines which featured a rotating cast of more than 40 women, including Kathleen Chalfant, Maddie Corman, Catherine Curtin, Pamela Dunlap, Ali Ewoldt, Penny Fuller, Laura Gomez, Cady Huffman, Cynthia Mace, Adriane Lenox, Julie Halston, Stephanie J. Block, Adrienne C. Moore, Laila Robins, Constance Shulman, Mary Testa, Tonye Patano, Maryann Plunkett, Alysia Reiner, Lianah Sta. Ana, Ashley Williams and more, and a workshop, Diary of a Tap Dancer Vol. 4, conceived and choreographed by Ayodele Casel and directed by Torya Beard that kicked off Royal Family's 10th anniversary season. In 2017, thoughts of a COLORED MAN on a day when the sun set too early by playwright Keenan Scott II was a collaboration between stage and television star-turned-choreographer Taye Diggs, choreographer Jenny Parsinen, and Royal Family's Emerging Artist Program. This play premiered on Broadway in the fall of 2021. In 2016, Royal Family premiered Rock and Roll Refugee, a biographical musical about Genya Ravan,