Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: Sherwood Forest's Merry People Retell Tale of ROBIN HOOD at MSMT

World Premiere of THE VERY FRACTURED TALE OF ROBIN HOOD at MSMT

Maine News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 25, 2022  

Review: Sherwood Forest's Merry People Retell Tale of ROBIN HOOD at MSMT

Maine State Music Theatre celebrates the world premiere of a new children's musical, THE VERY FRACTURED TALE OF ROBIN HOOD by Randall Frizado in a clever, funny, upbeat, contemporary retelling of the Howard Pyle folktale about the legendary outlaw who robbed the rich to pay the poor in 12th century England. Helping to develop this title from script to the stage, MSMT has made a valuable contribution to the canon of children's musical theatre, while reacquainting a new generation of youngsters with colorful characters in the source material.

Frizado's version employs the anachronistic conceit of adroitly juxtaposing medieval England with our modern technology-crazed society to create some witty and whimsical situations, and he further modernizes the story by granting feminist agency to Maid Marian and to Willomena Scarlet (who replaces the traditional Will Scarlet) in the tale. Frizado's book is fast-paced and engages the audience throughout, but most notably in the archery contest which solicits two young volunteers to try their hands. The music and lyrics are catchy and appealing, giving each of the principal characters a moment to shine.

Raymond Marc Dumont directs and choreographs, finding both the sly and outrageous humor and inspiring each of the actors to create detailed characterizations marked by well-done specific accents. The pacing and the musical staging are lively; the energy is high, and the ensemble chemistry is strong.

Marcia Gallagher serves ably as Music Director, helping the cast to bring this new musical to life.

Set Designer Betsy Puelle uses the confines of THE COLOR PURPLE set
to create a sleek and attractive environment. By adding columns, cornices, and projected foliage, she transforms rural Georgia into Nottingham. Her props are often humorous parodies of those in the traditional story: a miniature bridge for Robin's fight with Little John, a miniscule target on which Robin scores an amazing bullseye, or wooden hobby horses. Mari Galles' lighting, using greens and purples, captures the verdant Sherwood Forest and the dark shadowy environs of the dungeon. Costume Coordinator Kevin Koski employs the traditional silhouettes and styles of the 12th century in rich fabrics. Tristan King contributes the well-balanced sound design, while Anthony Panarello serves as the proficient stage manager.

The cast of young artists romp through the material with verve. As Robin Hood, Garrett Lynn cuts a charming figure - sweetly roguish and romantic - and he evidences a clear tenor in "My Moment." As Young Robin, Nicholas Sutton sings of his heroic ambitions in a rousing solo and then returns to play a narcissistically funny Prince John and a prissy Sir Reginald.

Molly Scott is a determined Maid Marian and a spirited Not Merida, switching easily between British and Scottish accents, and she demonstrates her cultivated vocal range in her solo, "Waiting." Jack Labrecque brings his rich dark bass-baritone and imposing presence to the Sheriff of Nottingham, delighting in his satiric villain's song, "The Pit of Despair." Joining him are Noam Osher and Matthew Balfour as the trio of thugs. Balfour returns as King Richard in the deus ex machina ending. Patrick Livingston is a feisty Little John; Emma Joanis is Willomena, a likeable overachiever who can best any man in swordplay or intellectual games. Maria Boissoneault makes Friar Tuck a loveable techno nerd. Noam Osher plays the Minstrel with a comic French accent (reminiscent of SPAMALOT) and leads the opening number, "Hey Diddle, Diddle."

MSMT has always made a strong commitment to its Theatre for Young Audiences series, and helping to introduce a new work into the repertoire is a significant accomplishment. Not only does this musical version of ROBIN HOOD revisit some beloved legends, but it makes them accessible to present day youngsters in a fresh, positive manner that stimulates their imaginations and engages them in the creative process.

Photos courtesy of MSMT, Ally Collins, photographer

THE VERY FRACTURED TALE OF ROBIN HOOD runs for four performances at MSMT's Pickard Theater on the Bowdoin College campus, 1 Bath Rd., Brunswick, ME 04011 on July 25, 2022 www.msmt.org 207-725-8769





Related Articles View More Maine Stories

From This Author - Carla Maria Verdino-Süllwold

Born and raised in the metropolitan New York area, Carla Maria Verdino-Süllwold took her degrees at Sarah Lawrence College and Fairleigh Dickinson University. She began her career as a teacher... (read more about this author)


Review: Brilliant and Beautiful: MSMT Stands Tall with THE COLOR PURPLE
July 21, 2022

For its third 2022 main stage production, Maine State Music Theatre has mounted a brilliant, beautiful, authentic, and heartwarming staging of the musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s epistolary novel, THE COLOR PURPLE. This epic story chronicles the journeys of its complex characters through hardship and pain to hope and healing. Inspirational and uplifting, it is a tale of resilience, redemption, and love, that speaks with powerful universality, and in this stunning production, directed by E. Faye Butler, it becomes one of those unforgettable, transformative moments in the theatre.
Sisters: Tavia Rivée and Jaden Dominique Rehearse MSMT's THE COLOR PURPLE
July 15, 2022

“We have been fortunate right away that there felt like a sisterly energy between the two of us,” says Tavia Rivée, who plays Nettie in Maine State Music Theatre’s new production of THE COLOR PURPLE. Rivée is talking about her co-star, Jaden Dominique, who plays the show’s protagonist, Celie. Dominique seconds these sentiments, saying she has felt that connection from the very beginning and being able to share housing with her colleague during the rehearsal period “has strengthened that bond.”
Big, Bold, and Vibrant, CLASSIC ROCK Showcases Rock n' Roll Standards
July 11, 2022

In Maine State Music Theatre’s second 2022 concert series program, the Pickard Theater pulsates with the big, bold, vibrant musical energy of Joe Boucher and his band, vocalists and a seventeen-piece orchestra, treating a cheering audience to a playlist of rock and roll classics from the 1970s and 1980s. Boucher, who managed to sell out the house even during the 2021 pandemic-era performances, returns triumphantly with his talented instrumental ensemble and two charismatic lead vocalists who collaborate with Ben McNaboe and the MSMT Orchestra to create a rich and unforgettable aural tapestry.
A Catalyst for Change: A Conversation with the Stars of MSMT's JOSEPH
July 9, 2022

“JOSEPH’s ability to be done in a thousand different ways is what keeps it fresh,” declares Maine State Music Theatre’s Artistic Director, Curt Dale Clark. “I have heard people say they almost didn’t come to see it because they had already seen it many times, and then when they did see it, they were blown away by a new fresh production.” Clark is joining the two stars of MSMT’s current production, Jordan Alexander (Joseph) and Alyssa Anani (Narrator) at the second PEEK BEHIND THE CURTAIN panel discussion, hosted by Broadway World Maine editor, Carla Maria Verdino-Süllwold, on July 6 at Curtis Memorial Library to discuss with patrons the theatre’s second main stage show.
Maine State Music Theatre's JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Explodes with Color, Energy, and Joy
June 30, 2022

Maine State Music Theatre’s second main stage production, perennial favorite, JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT, takes the Pickard stage by storm, exploding with color, energy, and sheer irrepressible joy. Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s early collaboration based on the Book of Genesis has as its central metaphor the coat of many colors, and like that kaleidoscopic garment, the show itself is a rich, eclectic tapestry that weaves together musical and choreographic genres, ancient and modern sensibilities, and perhaps best of all in this production – a diverse and deeply talented cast that is beautiful to behold.