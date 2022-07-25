Review: Sherwood Forest's Merry People Retell Tale of ROBIN HOOD at MSMT

Maine State Music Theatre celebrates the world premiere of a new children's musical, THE VERY FRACTURED TALE OF ROBIN HOOD by Randall Frizado in a clever, funny, upbeat, contemporary retelling of the Howard Pyle folktale about the legendary outlaw who robbed the rich to pay the poor in 12th century England. Helping to develop this title from script to the stage, MSMT has made a valuable contribution to the canon of children's musical theatre, while reacquainting a new generation of youngsters with colorful characters in the source material.

Frizado's version employs the anachronistic conceit of adroitly juxtaposing medieval England with our modern technology-crazed society to create some witty and whimsical situations, and he further modernizes the story by granting feminist agency to Maid Marian and to Willomena Scarlet (who replaces the traditional Will Scarlet) in the tale. Frizado's book is fast-paced and engages the audience throughout, but most notably in the archery contest which solicits two young volunteers to try their hands. The music and lyrics are catchy and appealing, giving each of the principal characters a moment to shine.

Raymond Marc Dumont directs and choreographs, finding both the sly and outrageous humor and inspiring each of the actors to create detailed characterizations marked by well-done specific accents. The pacing and the musical staging are lively; the energy is high, and the ensemble chemistry is strong.

Marcia Gallagher serves ably as Music Director, helping the cast to bring this new musical to life.

Set Designer Betsy Puelle uses the confines of THE COLOR PURPLE set

to create a sleek and attractive environment. By adding columns, cornices, and projected foliage, she transforms rural Georgia into Nottingham. Her props are often humorous parodies of those in the traditional story: a miniature bridge for Robin's fight with Little John, a miniscule target on which Robin scores an amazing bullseye, or wooden hobby horses. Mari Galles' lighting, using greens and purples, captures the verdant Sherwood Forest and the dark shadowy environs of the dungeon. Costume Coordinator Kevin Koski employs the traditional silhouettes and styles of the 12th century in rich fabrics. Tristan King contributes the well-balanced sound design, while Anthony Panarello serves as the proficient stage manager.

The cast of young artists romp through the material with verve. As Robin Hood, Garrett Lynn cuts a charming figure - sweetly roguish and romantic - and he evidences a clear tenor in "My Moment." As Young Robin, Nicholas Sutton sings of his heroic ambitions in a rousing solo and then returns to play a narcissistically funny Prince John and a prissy Sir Reginald.

Molly Scott is a determined Maid Marian and a spirited Not Merida, switching easily between British and Scottish accents, and she demonstrates her cultivated vocal range in her solo, "Waiting." Jack Labrecque brings his rich dark bass-baritone and imposing presence to the Sheriff of Nottingham, delighting in his satiric villain's song, "The Pit of Despair." Joining him are Noam Osher and Matthew Balfour as the trio of thugs. Balfour returns as King Richard in the deus ex machina ending. Patrick Livingston is a feisty Little John; Emma Joanis is Willomena, a likeable overachiever who can best any man in swordplay or intellectual games. Maria Boissoneault makes Friar Tuck a loveable techno nerd. Noam Osher plays the Minstrel with a comic French accent (reminiscent of SPAMALOT) and leads the opening number, "Hey Diddle, Diddle."

MSMT has always made a strong commitment to its Theatre for Young Audiences series, and helping to introduce a new work into the repertoire is a significant accomplishment. Not only does this musical version of ROBIN HOOD revisit some beloved legends, but it makes them accessible to present day youngsters in a fresh, positive manner that stimulates their imaginations and engages them in the creative process.

THE VERY FRACTURED TALE OF ROBIN HOOD runs for four performances at MSMT's Pickard Theater on the Bowdoin College campus, 1 Bath Rd., Brunswick, ME 04011 on July 25, 2022 www.msmt.org 207-725-8769