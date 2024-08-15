Review: MSMT Celebrates Community

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On August 14, the Brunswick Town Mall brimmed full with spectators, all eager to enjoy Maine State Music Theatre’s annual free Concert on the Mall, presented in collaboration with the Brunswick Downtown Association. For MSMT, the performance is a meaningful opportunity to give back to the community that has supported the theatre all summer. Stars of the final main stage show, BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL, together with the MSMT singers and several other favorite artists, treated the enthusiastic crowd of all ages to an evening of Broadway favorites and covers of popular standards.



Graciously emceed by Artistic Director, Curt Dale Clark, the program offered the audience an opportunity to hear these performers in repertory that they may not have heard them sing before or in reprises of signature tunes.



BEAUTIFUL’s Associate Music Director, Jacob Stebly, played keyboards and conducted the six- piece band, (Ben McNaboe & Sean Potter, reeds; Genevieve Chapin, bass; Emma Stanley, trumpet; Owen Doane, trombone; Matthew Woodson, drums) in eloquent arrangements of the music. The ensemble had their solo moment to shine in a jazzy, upbeat rendition of instrumental music from NINE TO FIVE.

The company performed an appealing array of twenty songs from the musical theatre and popular song repertoires. Among the evening’s highlights were: Seth Eliser in a jaunty “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You” from JERSEY BOYS, Trevail Maurice in a full-throated, high-flying rendition of “Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition,” Nick Moulton in an endearing performance of “In Summer” from FROZEN, Christian Lane Miller in a dramatic and tender interpretation of “Her Voice” from THE LITTLE MERMAID, Jeremiah Valentino Porter in a heartfelt, animated “Home” from THE WIZ, and Jalen Kirkman in a polished, powerfully sung take on Nina Simon's "Feelin’ Good," which prompted some in the huge crowd to a standing ovation.



The other performers – all in fine form- included Giselle Amarisa Watts, Candance Haynes, Rachel Gubow, Mikayla White, Thomas DalCeredo, DeShawn Bowens, Nate Krohmer, Jessica Hoadley, Mark Tran Russ, Karoline Brechter, Calista Jones, Paris Porché Richardson, Megan Mellenthien, and Lav Raman.



Not only did the evening offer an opportunity to experience the excellence of MSMT in a delightful open-air setting, but it brought together diverse elements of the community. Brunswick locals and others from distant locations in Maine came together to enjoy music with their families and a camaraderie with their community. The palpable feeling of pride in an organization that is so vital to Maine and to the region, together with the shared uplift that music can bring, all made for a magical evening.

Photos by the author

MSMT’s Concert on the Mall was performed on August 14, 2024, on the Brunswick Town Mall. www.msmt.org

