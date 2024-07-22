Review: Into the Land of Magic: MSMT Presents THE STORY OF THE NUTCRACKER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



What could be more enticing to youngsters than Christmas that comes early? This summer Maine State Music Theatre invites families to experience Christmas in July at the Pickard Theater and to share the magic of a musical never before presented here in Brunswick: Robin and Clark’s THE STORY OF THE NUTCRACKER. Twinkling lights, myriads of trees, a market filled with goodies, and even a hint of snow …. all join forces to create an immersive experience for the Theatre for Young Audiences series. While Robin and Clark’s musical version of the Nutcracker story has been a Christmas staple for years in cities like Chicago and Lancaster, PA, it has not been presented here in Maine until now. But after this debut series of performances, one can only hope it will become a new Maine tradition.

In their own inimitable way, Marc Robin and Curt Dale Clark have created a one-hour musical theatre version of the beloved Christmas tale. They keeps the bones of the source material, are respectful of the ballet music and libretto, but layer onto that a breezy, cheeky, contemporary tone. The story still revolves around Marie and her brother Fritz and their Uncle Drosselmeyer, a mysterious toymaker, who provides the children with some remarkable toys that take on life of their own. Robin and Clark retain the familiar framework of the Nutcracker tale including Marie’s dream and fantasy journey to the land of the Sugar Plum Fairy, but they add some wild shenanigans to the plot and a hearty dose of humor to the characters that makes them endearing on a very modern level.

The score combines orchestral/balletic interludes that pay homage to Tchaikovsky and provide dance breaks with some original, musical theatre-styled songs interpolated into the action. The lyrics are sharp and smart, sometimes sassy, often sweet and nostalgic. The signature, braggadocio number for the Mouse King/Fritz, “King of the World” is comedic parody while Marie and The Nutcracker have more lyrical ballads. But the enduring melody of the work is the opening number, “Christmas Is Coming Soon,” which has all the hallmarks of a classic.

Curt Dale Clark directs with a sure hand, benefitting from his long connection to the work and his perspectives as co-creator, former Nutcracker Prince, and frequent producer. He brings to the story an energy, ebullience, and contagious love of its Christmas setting and message, and he mines the individual actors' talents to create some memorable portrayals. Veronica Druchniak co-directs and choreographs the many dance sequences with lyrical flair. Her long training as a ballerina familiar with the Tchaikovsky classic, allows her to infuse the musical with tradition at the same time that she creates lively, original moments, among them the witty penguin number “Let It Snow” and zany chase sequences worthy of the Keystone Cops.

Music Director Jacob Stebly does justice to the music, creating a lush soundscape on the keyboards. The visual production, enabled by the new video technology and ensconced within the fairyland created for the main stage show, WHITE CHRISTMAS, is pure and delicious fantasy. The décor by Betsy Puelle with video/projections by Colin Riebel and lighting by Flo Cooley conjures up a Victorian idyll and a winter wonderland. The Thatcher residence is rich in greens and wine colored reds, while the Land of Toys and Land of Sweets use projections of oversized children’s toys and treats. Transitions are artfully filled with cascading snowflakes and whirling abstract images, and the imaginative props are colorful and eye catching in a storybook way. Tristan King evokes a pleasing acoustic and sound/ audio/visual design, while Cooley (Kevin S. Foster II, wigs) provides the stunning Victorian costumes in rich fabrics and striking colors and enchanting fantasy creatures such as the Mouse King and his minions. Stage Manager Megan Franco coordinates expertly.The young artists of the cast embrace the material with gusto. Lav Raman plays Marie with a combination of sweetness and determination not to let her brother bully her.

Nate Krohmer romps through the dual role of the obstreperous Fritz and the conceited, power-hungry Mouse King with untamed glee. Naughty, but somehow entirely endearing, he wins the audience hearts. Eric Anderson offers a calm, inscrutable presence as Dr. Drosselmeyer.

Thomas DalCeredo imparts to the roles of the Nutcracker/Christopher a regal presence and noble character, and he manages effectively the transition from wooden figure to human child. He inflects the closing ballad, “If You Believe,” with a gentle tenderness that is touching.

As Clara and the Toy Soldier, Jessica Hoadley and Christian Lane Miller showcase their grace and strong ballet technique, and they shine in the Coronation scene dance solos.

Karoline Brechter and Mark Tran Russ take on several well-articulated roles; They portray the Thatcher parents, Lottie and Henry, as solicitous but disagreeing parents. Brechter gets to use her well-trained lyric soprano as the Harp and later as the regal Snow Princess and Sugar Plum Fairy. Russ is a bumbling, comic sidekick, Schmo, to the Mouse King, joined by Calista Jones as Joe, a energizer bunny version of the comic rodent duo. Rounding out the cast are a sprightly Reynaldo Fuentes as Jack-out-of-the-Box, Hannah Perreault as the Old Rocking Horse.

In the opening scene of THE STORY OF THE NUTCRACKER, the Thatchers sing with anticipation about the upcoming holiday “that comes just once a year,” and at the close of the play the Nutcracker confides in Marie the secret to make her dreams come true: “You must believe you have known what magic means.” For the families in attendance at MSMT’s STORY OF THE NUTCRACKER, it seems the magic of Christmas is, indeed, palpable, transformative and – yes – happening more than once this year!!

Photographs courtesy of MSMT, Dane Whitlock, photographer

THE STORY OF THE NUTCRACKER runs for 3 performances at MSMT’s Pickard Theater on the Bowdoin College campus, 1 Bath Rd., Brunswick, ME 207-725-8769 www.msmt.org

