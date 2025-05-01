Review: Good Theater Presents Inaugural Concert at Stevens Square

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Good Theater welcomed a full house of almost 500 to its newly renovated space at Steven Square on April 30 to begin a week of celebratory concerts, marking the theatre’s return to the Portland theatrical landscape after a year’s absence. I’LL DRINK TO THAT, a musical revue, written and directed by Brian P. Allen, features a company of thirty-one performers, including several New York and Los Angeles guest stars and many Good theater veterans from previous seasons. Introduced by the Mayor of Portland, Mark Dion, who delivered an encomium to the power of theater, Artistic Director Allen was greeted with the standing ovation in recognition of his role in preserving the company and opening a new chapter and its twenty-two- year history.

About a year ago, the Good Theater played its last performance at past the Hill Center in on Munjoy Hill, where it had been had a long-term residency. In the twelve months the company has launched $1 million capital campaign, partnered with the Steven Square Developers Collaborative to renovate the auditorium into a professional space which can be configured to see 100 to 500 people depending on the event.

The new facility, open to the public for the first time last evening, features excellent sightlines, comfortable seating, new lighting, and sound equipment, enhanced backstage facilities, as well as a welcoming lobby on the campus of the former McAuley High School in the Baxter Woods neighborhood of Portland.

I’LL DRINK TO THAT offers two more than two hours of songs of Broadway tunes centered on the theme of celebratory drinking and toasting. The twenty-six songs drawn from shows such as ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’, GIGI,HAMILTON, and COMPANY are interspersed with anecdotes about the history of wine, beer, inebriation, and giddy highs. Witty, a little naughty, and very good- humored, the evening offers a feel-good experience.

The visual production designed by Steve Underwood accommodates the five- person orchestra, led by the indomitable Victoria Stubbs, on stage surrounded by cabaret tables and a small bar. Sequins and glitter dominate the eye-catching costumes, lit effectively by Iain Odlin. On this preview night and first-ever performance in space, the sound could have benefitted from greater coverage and clarity, but these are bugs that will surely be resolved with time. Raymond Marc Dumont ‘s choreography relies on attractive ensemble pictures and short, vibrant, dance breaks.

Among the evening’s highlights: a poignant rendition of “Old Friend” by Valerie Perri, a wickedly sultry “Viper’s Drag” by Kevin Smith, Kirkwood, a soulful delivery of “I Got It Bad & That Ain’t Good” by LaKisha Jones, and the stalwart presence of George Dvorsky in several duets. Other charming moments came from Michael Wood in a campy “Vodka”, Kelly Caulfield in a boldly funny “As We Stumble Along,” and Gusta Johnson in an entertaining take on “Demon Rum.”

I’LL DRINK TO THAT encourages the audience to raise a glass – metaphorically, that is - to toast the Good Theater as it enters 22nd season, having overcome huge challenges to its very existence. And so, a toast to Brian P. Allen and Steve Underwood, the Good Theater founders, Gusta Johnson, the new Executive Director, and all the forces which combined to preserve this theatrical gem and allow it to continue to enrich the Portland theater scene.

Photo courtesy Good Theater

I’LL DRINK TO THAT runs from April 30 to May 4 at the Good Theater at Steven Square, 631 Stevens Ave., Portland, ME www.goodtheater.com 207-835-0895

Reader Reviews