Portland Stage Presents THE SNOW QUEEN

Portland Stage Company will present the timeless tale of love, friendship, and the lengths we go to to care for our loved ones, THE SNOW QUEEN running through December 24.

Directed by Portland Stage's Artistic Director, Anita Stewart, and Associate Director Todd Brian Backus, who is Portland Stage's Literary Manager, the story is the source material for the huge Disney hit, Frozen, and tells the tale of a hero's journey through the seasons to rescue a friend from the influence of the Snow Queen herself.

Returning to Portland Stage is Breezy Leigh* playing the Snow Queen! After her incredible and fierce performance as the titular character in last season's production of CLYDE'S, Ms. Leigh is bringing a new perspective on a classic character. Laura Darrell* returns fresh from Portland Stage's run of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG playing Gerda, the play's hero. They are joined by Ian Thomas Campbell who is reprising the role of Kai who falls under the Snow Queen's spell. Roland Ruiz* also returns from the cast of CLYDE'S and whose performance was sensitive and layered. Local actor Shannon Campbell and actor/musician Lauren Jeanne Thomas* round out this strong adult cast. They are joined by youth actors from the Greater Portland area who are the faces of the future of theater.

About Portland Stage: Season 51

Portland Stage offers Mainstage performances, New Works, and Education programs. The 2023-24 Mainstage season includes seven Mainstage productions, staged readings of its commissions, and Studio Series productions. PS promotes and celebrates the creation of new plays with an environment that supports the region's playwrights, builds bridges between its theater and national writers, and develops awareness of theater with three exciting initiatives: the Clauder Competition, the Little Festival of the Unexpected, and From Away, a festival in collaboration with the International Writing Program (IWP) at the University of Iowa. This year, Portland Stage also celebrates its 14th season of the Susie Konkel Theater for Kids and the 100,000 student experiences it has provided in the last decade through its education programs. Subscriptions to Portland Stage are available, and subscribers gain insider access, significant savings, and flexibility. PS is committed to accessibility and is currently completing a renovation to meet this commitment as well as offering ticketing options and expanded community engagement.

Visit portlandstage.org to learn more.

