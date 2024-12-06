Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Penobscot Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The historic Bangor Opera House is once again buzzing with life, as Penobscot Theatre Company delivers an all-new production of A Christmas Carol that rivals the grandeur of larger metropolitan stages. See photos from the production.

This Small Professional Theatre, nestled in the heart of Maine, has embraced its heritage as “Little Broadway,” a title earned during the town’s theatrical heyday, and is proving why it deserves national recognition for its exceptional artistry.

This holiday season, Ebenezer Scrooge’s timeless tale of redemption is brought to life with a level of creativity and passion that exceeds expectations. Ken Stack, who has portrayed Scrooge for over 30 years, leads the production with a masterful performance that captures both the character’s bitter cynicism and his heartfelt transformation. Stack’s deep understanding of Scrooge, honed over decades, makes his portrayal an emotional centerpiece of the show.

Under the direction of Jonathan Berry, with original music composed by Larrance Fingerhut, this adaptation blends tradition with innovation. The production dazzles with custom-made sets, props, and costumes, including a stunning seven-foot puppet of the Ghost of Christmas Future, operated and embodied by Mélia Lisette. Lisette’s dual role as Belle and the towering specter adds both beauty and a haunting presence to the performance, showcasing her impressive range.

The ensemble cast, featuring Laura Hodos as Marley, Bri Houtman as Mrs. Cratchit, Joshua Flanagan as Bob Cratchit, Andrew Barrett as Fred, George Loring as the jovial Ghost of Christmas Present, and Jen Shepherd as Ghost of Christmas Past, delivers stellar performances that bring Dickens’ world to vivid life. The addition of a youth ensemble, brimming with talent and energy, adds an extra layer of charm that appeals to audiences of all ages.

Penobscot Theatre’s production is not just a local treasure; it is a regional draw. Audiences from neighboring towns and beyond flock to Bangor, with some traveling over 90 minutes to experience the magic of the Opera House. This commitment to accessibility and excellence underscores the theatre’s role as a cultural cornerstone, a place where professional artistry and community connection intertwine.

The Bangor Opera House, the company’s home since 1998, stands as a testament to the enduring power of live performance. Once a part of a thriving theatrical scene that sees stars grace its stages, the Opera House has been lovingly restored to its former glory. With Penobscot Theatre now in its 51st season and looking ahead to auditions for the next, it continues to uphold the rich tradition of bringing Broadway-caliber productions to this small-town stage.

This year’s A Christmas Carol is not merely a play; it is a celebration of the season, a showcase of the theatre’s exceptional talent, and a gift to the community. From the intricate details of the production design to the heartfelt performances, the show captures the spirit of the holidays with a lavishness that warms the heart and inspires the soul.

Whether you’re a local or a visitor, Penobscot Theatre’s A Christmas Carol is an unforgettable experience. For showtimes and tickets visit www.penobscottheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Penobscot Theatre and Bill Kuykendall



A CHRISTMAS CAROL

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Comments