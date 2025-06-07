News Flash: Surprise Debut in Title Role of MSMT's ANASTASIA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Having attended the opening of Anastasia at Maine State Music Theatre the prior night, I decided to return in order to enjoy the stunning production once again â€“ this time without the task of reviewing.Â To my surprise at the June 6 evening performance, understudy Payton Hines stepped into the title role with only a few hoursâ€™ notice, replacing an indisposed Lila Coogan.Â Occasions like these often become part of theatrical lore, and this evening at MSMT was surely one to remember!

Hines, who is one of the eight MSMT Singers, an elite group of triple threat, college-age artists selected from thousands of nationwide auditions to spend the summer performing at MSMT in the mainstage and Family Series shows, is a student at the Boston Conservatory of Music at Berklee, class of 2026..

Her Anya/Anastasia was a thrilling revelation. Vocally, she possesses a lovely lyric soprano capable of heft and an impressive belt, and she proved herself able not only to toss off the big numbers with virtuoso ease, but also to inhabit the character with a fierce and touching commitment. Her Anya/Anastasia was gentle, yet determined; vulnerable, yet brave; an amazingly polished portrayal complete withÂ her own small details.

The rest of the MSMT company did what actors do best in these kinds of challenging situation; they gave their very best artistically and in terms of support for their youthful colleague.Â The MSMT audience rewarded Hines and company with an emotional standing ovation.

Photo courtesy of MSMT

Anastasia runs at MSMTâ€™s Pickard Theater, 1 Bath Rd., Brunswick, ME from June 4-21, 2025.

