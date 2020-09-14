Monmouth Community Players To Perform A Socially Distanced Production Of TALES FROM SPOON RIVER

Performances will be October 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24 from 6:30-8:30pm and October 18 and 25 from 5:30-7:30pm.

The Monmouth Community Players (MCP) and show sponsor, Monmouth Federal Credit Union, are very pleased to announce a socially distanced Fall production from MCP, titled Tales From Spoon River. The script for the show is adapted from the Spoon River Anthology by Edgar Lee Masters. In his anthology, Masters imagines what the dead of Spoon River, Illinois might say, if only they could speak. MCP's adaptation of Master's anthology pieces together some of these tales from beyond in an intriguing stroll through the cemetery of Spoon River.

Joining us to guide you through the graveyard are our spectral guides: Brivttany Bazinet of Greene, Emily Carlton of Oakland, Danny Gay, Megan Record, and Sarah Record of Monmouth, and Emma Sutherburg of Randolph. These spectres will be joined in the graveyard by a variety of ghostly guests. The cast of ghouls includes John Blanchette, Nancy Kenneally, Charlotte Morin, and Nate White of Lewiston, Kathleen Brainerd of West Gardiner, Rachel Eaton of Topsham, Ray Fletcher, David Marshall, and Julie Poulin of Monmouth, Amy Griswold and Ginger Smith of Winthrop, Zachary Hodge of Manchester, Elaine Katz and Andy Tolman of Readfield, Savannah Leavitt of Buckfield, Debby and Ken Mansur of Auburn, Jackie McDonald of Mechanic Falls, Paul Menezes of Windham, Jane Mitchell of Greene, Tony Morin of Lisbon Falls, Sarah Murphy of Falmouth, Suze Quackenbush of Portland, Meredith and Shane Stevens of Turner, and Taylor Sutherburg of Randolph. Josie French of Lewiston is in charge of music for this ghastly affair.

Shows will be performed outdoors at the Monmouth Fairgrounds on Academy Rd in Monmouth, ME the 2 middle weekends of October. Performances will be October 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24 from 6:30-8:30pm and October 18 and 25 from 5:30-7:30pm. Ticket prices for the show are a general admission cost of $10.00 per adult and $5.00 per student.

The show, despite its ghostly nature, is appropriate for all ages, though some content is a bit dark. Due to COVID 19, and the Governor's executive orders to provide socially distanced events, this show will be run a little differently from a regular production. Unlike most productions, audience members will need to schedule a tour in advance with MCP in order to see the production. All tours must be pre-scheduled on a specific date and at a specific time in order to allow social distancing of cast and other audience members. All audience members will be required to wear masks for the duration of the performance.

For a full list of audience specific guidelines and to schedule a tour, please visit our website at www.monmouthcommunityplayers.org.

