Mad Horse Theatre Will Perform Reading of THE WITCH OF EDMONTON

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mad Horse Theatre will present Dark Horse Nights! This new series of staged readings presents works that provide additional insights and conversation to the mainstage productions they align with. In this inaugural reading, The Witch of Edmonton is presented alongside Jen Silverman's Witch, a modern re-telling of the same story.

The Witch of Edmonton has received considerable attention recently both from scholars and critics interested in witchcraft practices. The play, based on a sensational witchcraft trial of 1621, presents Mother Sawyer and her local community in the grip of a witch-mania reflecting popular belief and superstition of the time.

“The Witch of Edmonton is a fantastic time capsule of class, sexual politics, and gender. The play lives in a time gone by that still seems to haunt us every day. I'm so excited to see how the reading pairs with Mad Horse's fully staged production of WITCH and especially love how the "original" play will now be seen as a side dish to the "adaptation." I love how the play's dated nature highlights how much people have changed, but most importantly, how people have stayed exactly the same. Whenever we think society has made a ton of progress, it's quite humbling to see that folks are facing the exact same forces they were four hundred years ago. The Witch of Edmonton is a wonderful display of all the freaks, losers, and heathens who make up the fabric of our society. And who doesn't love a talking dog?” - Cora Therber Director

The reading includes company members: Allison McCall, Lauren Stockless, Savannah Irish and Tootie Van Reenen and guest artists: Cora Therber, Jared Mongeau, Jeff Ruel, George Sopko, Juliet Tasker, Brooke Bolduc, and Tom Haushalter.

The readings will be held on Wednesday 16th and 23rd at 7:30. Tickets are PWYD. No charge reservations are recommended but not necessary. Please note: The Dark Horse Night reading of The Witch of Edmonton is a separate reservation from the mainstream production of Witch."

PAY WHAT YOU DECIDE: The entire season of Mad Horse productions are Pay-What-You-Decide (PWYD). That means every production, every performance, every person pays what you decide. Here's how it works: Make a no-cost reservation (www.madhorse.com). Come see the show. Make a payment as you leave the theater!

Comments