Mad Horse Theatre Reveals 39th Season Lineup

The 39th season of Mad Horse Theatre will include three Maine Premieres and a Pulitzer Prize winning American Theater Classic.

The season opens with Witch by Jen Silverman October 10th, directed by Hollie Pryor. Edward Albee's A Delicate Balance directed by Christopher Price opens on January 9th. Women Laughing Alone With Salad by Sheila Callaghan, directed by Lauren Stockless opens March 6th. The Legend of Georgia McBride by Matthew Lopez directed by Joshua Chard, opens May 1st.

Witch by Jen Silverman, October 10th - November 3rd, directed by Hollie Pryor.

A charming devil arrives in the quiet village of Edmonton to bargain for the souls of its residents in exchange for their darkest wishes. Elizabeth should be his easiest target having been labeled a "witch" and cast out by the town but her soul is not so readily bought.

Edward Albee's A Delicate Balance (winner of the 1967 Pulitzer Prize) January 9th - February 2nd, directed by Christopher Price.

The uneasy existence of upper-middle-class suburbanites Agnes and Tobias and their permanent house guest, Agnes's witty and alcoholic sister Claire, is disrupted by the sudden appearance of lifelong family friends Harry and Edna, who ask to stay with them to escape an unnamed terror. They are soon followed by Agnes and Tobias's bitter 36-year-old daughter Julia, who returns home following the collapse of her fourth marriage. These guests bring doubt, recrimination and ultimately solace, upsetting the "delicate balance" of Agnes and Tobias's household.

Women Laughing Alone With Salad by Sheila Callaghan, March 6th -March 30th, directed by Lauren Stockless

What's on the menu for Meredith, Tori, and Sandy, the three women in Guy's life? Healthy lifestyles, upward mobility, meaningful sex? Or self-loathing and distorted priorities? Inspired by the strangely ubiquitous advertising trend of picturing attractive women blissfully eating salad, award-winning playwright Sheila Callaghan breaks all the rules of our image-obsessed culture in Women Laughing Alone With Salad. This raw comedy is served with a side of feminism and tossed with audacious imagery, biting social critique, and devastating humor.

The Legend of Georgia McBride by Matthew Lopez, directed by Joshua Chard, May 1st - May 25th.

He's young, he's broke, his landlord's knocking at the door, and he's just found out his wife is going to have a baby. To make matters even more desperate, Casey is fired from his gig as an Elvis impersonator in a run-down, small-town Florida bar. When the bar owner brings in a B-level drag show to replace his act, Casey finds that he has a whole lot to learn about show business—and himself.

The shows run Thursday - Saturday at 7:30 the first weekend, with 3 Sunday performances, 2 at 2:00 and one at 5:00 and one Wednesday 7:30 performance the last week of the run.

PAY WHAT YOU DECIDE: The entire season of Mad Horse productions are Pay-What-You-Decide (PWYD). That means every production, every performance, every person pays what you decide. Here's how it works: Make a no-cost reservation. Come see the show. Make a payment as you leave the theater!

In addition to PWYD Mad Horse is delighted to announce a First Friday subscription model for Season 39! Each subscription reserves the holder two (2) tickets for each First Friday performance of the season, and guarantees immediate access to the post-show Friday gala parties with the cast, creative team, company members, and fellow audience members. Season subscriptions are limited and can be purchased online: madhorse.com/subscriptions.

