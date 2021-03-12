Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Mad Horse Theatre Presents Virtual Chit Chat

The March Chit Chat features the following artists: Suze and Mel Quackenbush (Shakespeare & Shenanigans), James Patefield (PortFringe and BarePortland) & more.

Mar. 12, 2021  
Mad Horse Theatre will host its next monthly virtual Artist Chit Chat on Friday, March 19th from 7:00 - 8:30 PM EST. Join host Mad Horse Company Member Allison McCall and an eclectic mix of Maine artists for short presentations and lively discussion.

The March Chit Chat features the following artists: Suze and Mel Quackenbush (Shakespeare & Shenanigans), James Patefield (PortFringe and BarePortland), Brie Roche (Brie's Best Guests), Grace Livingston Kramer, (Penobscot Theatre Co), and Maya Williams (Poet and Activist). Learn about these artists and their work, and hear their varied perspectives on many topics that flow organically throughout the conversation including creating art during a pandemic, and equity/diversity/inclusion in our artistic community.

The Mad Horse Chit Chat is free to attend. Please visit madhorse.com or Facebook (Mad Horse Theatre Company) to obtain your virtual link. Recordings of our past monthly Chits are available for viewing on the Mad Horse Theatre channel on Youtube.

Support the arts in Maine. Consider donating to Mad Horse Theatre Company and our virtual programming by visiting madhorse.com/contribute.

To connect with Mad Horse Theatre Company visit our website (www.madhorse.com) or Facebook (Mad Horse Theatre Company), follow us on Instagram and Twitter @madhorsetheatre, or send an email to madhorsetheatrecompany@gmail.com.


