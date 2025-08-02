Interview: Fifty Years An Actor: The Remarkable Stage Career of Ed Romanoff

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



“I haven’t stopped acting since I started fifty years ago, and West Side Story will be my return to Maine State Music Theatre after fourteen years,” notes ED ROMANOFF. “There is a demographic that may or may not remember me,” he adds modestly. But judging by the swell of attention Romanoff’s role debut as Doc, his first MSMT appearance since 2011, has garnered, Maine audiences not only remember but they embrace him as a native son and longtime favorite performer, whose versatile career as a stage and screen actor, singer, guitarist, guest performer with Schooner Fare has taken him to Broadway, on national tours, and to regional theatres across America.

Romanoff grew up in Portland. “My family was musical, and I learned four-part harmony at an early age with my parents and four siblings. My two brothers are the mainstay of Schooner Fare [a popular Maine-based folk group], and even if they weren’t my brothers, I would still go see them,” he jokes. I attended the University of Southern Maine where I studied theatre communications because in the mid-1970s they didn’t have a musical theatre program. After college I worked in local theatre and did a stint in Boston to see what would happen if I stretched my legs a little bit. Then in 1982 I moved to New York to see if what I had chosen to do as a living was really a valid choice. I found I could do more than stay home in Maine and be a big fish in a small pond. It turned out fine. I had very good luck and the opportunities to work with the biggest and the best.”

CaptionRomanoff in THE PRODUCERS

A decade later, Romanoff made his Broadway debut in THE MOST HAPPY FELLA in a production that began at the Goodspeed Opera House, continued on for three months in Los Angeles, and finally arrived on Broadway in a limited engagement. “There’s nothing like working with the man who created the role. I got to be on the original cast album, singing the iconic ‘Standin’ on the corner, watchin’ all the girls go by.’ Among Romanoff’s other fond Broadway memories are the eight performances he played as Wilbur opposite Harvey Fierstein in HAIRSPRAY, while understudying both Wilbur and Edna. “There is nothing like working with the man who created the role,” he says.

Romanoff also worked extensively in regional theatres in a wide array of musicals and straight plays. He recalls favorite shows like Neil Simon’s LOST IN YONKERS, followed by Captain Hook in PETER PAN at Arkansas Repertory. And he has played Lt. Shrank and Gladhand in four different productions of WEST SIDE STORY. Many of his happiest regional memories have been at MSMT, where he and his wife, Joyce Presutti, performed together in over twenty-five shows. Among Romanoff’s favorite productions at MSMT were THE PRODUCERS, ANNIE, RAGTIME, and KISS ME KATE. His last appearance with the company prior to this season was in XANADU in 2011.

Romanoff also worked at Ogunquit Playhouse for some time as Production Manager, while Presutti served as Company Manager there. “After several seasons, I realized spread sheets were not my forte, and with the pandemic looming, I launched my voice-over career narrating books for Audible.” Romanoff also continued his concertizing, performing with the likes of Pete Seeger, Schooner Fare, Christine Lavin, New York Voices,among many others. One musical theatre concert he remembers vividly was his appearance as [ Alfred P.] Doolittle in the Lancaster Symphony’s concert performance of MY FAIR LADY, directed by Marc Robin. “We performed a cut version of the book, but were all in costume with staging. There was a sixty-piece orchestra and fifty-person choir, and the entire experience was absolutely glorious!”

Romanoff is delighted to be working with Robin again on WEST SIDE STORY, and happy to be taking on a new acting role as Doc. “Doc is so concerned for these boys; he is not ready to throw up his hands, but finally in Act 2, he does. He thinks he can save Tony, but he can’t.”

Romanoff describes Robin’s directorial approach. “It’s a huge show - 80% dance and very emotional, very focused book scenes. Nothing has changed historically in our world since 1956, so Marc has to thread all this [history/experience] so sensitively. Marc’s approach is very dense and layered, relying on everyone in the room to take notes. It’s heartwarming to witness the focus of these kids; they’ve all done their homework, and they are working so hard. I am the oldest person in the room. I know what racial tensions are like [and have been over the years]. I have lived longer than most of the rest of the cast, but this show is eye opening for all of us. I appreciate how incredibly smart and open these performers are.”

And though Doc does not get to sing, Romanoff revels in the music of Bernstein’s groundbreaking score. “It’s so complex and timeless. Every time I hear the opening chords of the prologue, it takes me back to the first time I did the show in 1996. It’s so visceral, and there are those glorious, soaring ballads that tell the Romeo and Juliet love story.”

Romanoff in XANADU

Romanoff says he hopes current audiences understand the Romeo and Juliet references –“that two people from two different worlds can still fall in love. We are all human. Just because you have differences with someone doesn’t require you to hate that person. Despite the fact that almost seventy years have passed since WEST SIDE STORY first premiered on Broadway, nothing has changed in terms of racial inequity.”

ED ROMANOFF is excited to be part of this monumental revival at MSMT, and he is more than delighted to be returning “home.” “Joyce and I have always called MSMT home. Whenever we have [come back to] attend a performance, Curt Dale Clark has taken the opportunity to embarrass us by introducing us as ‘MSMT royalty.’ But the truth is I love the audiences here.”

For an artist with such a long and rich history with MSMT, Romanoff cannot help but comment on the changes he has been observing since his return. “I see the physical improvements to the theatre and the significant growth. As the face of MSMT, Curt Dale Clark has done a yeoman’s job of putting the company out there. He has managed to bring MSMT to the forefront of people’s awareness, and this is necessary since they have such a limited season.” He also praises the theatre’s artistic excellence. “Joyce and I saw THE COLOR PURPLE a couple years ago, and it was a life changing experience! That production was literally the best thing we have ever seen in our lives. It could have toured or had a limited run on Broadway. The director, the performers were sensational. I love that Curt Dale Clark brought that production to MSMT.”

“We have a soft spot for Chuck [Abbott] because it was he who brought us here for a dozen seasons, and we miss him. Curt Dale Clark has continued the traditions of Vicki Crandall and Chuck Abbott, while implementing change and growth. He and MSMT bring the best productions possible to their audiences in the shortest amount of time. I think they are doing a beautiful job!”

Photos courtesy of MSMT

WEST SIDE STORY runs from August 6-23, 2025, at MSMT’s Pickard Theater on the campus of Bowdoin College, 1 Bath Rd., Brunswick, ME.