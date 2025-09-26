IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU Opens Good Theater's 22nd Main Stage Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Good Theater will open its 22nd Main Stage season with the Broadway musical comedy It Shoulda Been You, running October 2–19, 2025. The production is the company's first Main Stage show in its new home at Stevens Square Theater.

The opening follows a busy summer for the professional nonprofit theater company, which included a Summer Fun Series with nine programs and the launch of the New York Cabaret Series featuring Tony Award winner Lillias White. Both programs drew strong attendance and introduced audiences to the newly renovated venue.

It Shoulda Been You takes place on the day of a wedding where families, friends, and an unexpected guest come together, with results that are both comedic and heartfelt.

“A wedding felt like the right way to begin our residency at Stevens Square,” said Artistic Director Brian P. Allen, who directs the production. “Weddings signify new beginnings, and this is a new beginning for Good Theater. After the process of moving into and renovating this theater, we wanted to start with something that is light, funny, and brings people together.”

The cast includes both long-time Good Theater performers and new additions, selected from more than 140 local actors who auditioned for the season.