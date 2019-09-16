Husson University's New England School of Communications Announces Auditions For Radio TERROR!

Each year, Husson University's New England School of Communications (NESCom) celebrates Halloween with a live radio broadcast of a classic Edgar Alan Poe story. This year is no exception as the University presents Edgar Alan Poe's "MS Found in a Bottle." The story is a terrifying tale of supernatural terror on the high seas.

On Tuesday, September 17 at 6:30 p.m., Husson University will be holding auditions for this live radio drama at The Gracie's Black Box Theatre. Members of the public and students are welcome to audition. No prior experience in radio is required and there is no need to memorize the script. The show is also looking for an improvisational pianist.

Members of the public are welcome to attend the one and only LIVE performance of this radio drama on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. at the Gracie's Theatre's main stage. Not only will the audience get to see the actors perform, they'll also get to see the creation of the terrifying sound effects that enhance the spooky atmosphere of the performance.

Those who cannot attend the live performance are welcome to listen to the simulcast on Husson University's college radio station, WHSN 89.3 FM, "Bangor's Rock Alternative."

The performance on October 30 will be free and open to the public. This WHSN-FM adaptation draws on the original Poe story to create a new set of chills. Billed as "Tales of Mystery and Imagination," this award-winning broadcast features a cast of Husson University students and local area residents each year.

The live radio drama will harken back to the broadcasts of yesteryear when radio was the leading form of popular entertainment. At that time, popular programs like "The Shadow," "Lights Out" and "Inner Sanctum Mysteries," ruled the airwaves.

This past weekend, the 2018 edition of "Tales of Mystery and Imagination" won second place in a competition sponsored by the Maine Association of Broadcasters' in the locally produced radio program category, beating shows produced by numerous professional broadcasters in our state. Those who audition should understand that this show has a tradition of excellence.

In past years, "Tales of Mystery and Imagination" has received awards from the Broadcast Education Association (BEA), the College Media Association, the Maine Association of Broadcasters and the BEA Festival of Media Arts.

Completed in October of 2009, The Gracie is Husson University's center for the fine and performing arts. In addition, The Gracie also serves as a learning platform for students from the New England School of Communications in digital audio, sound mixing, set design and construction, lighting, acting and electronics. For more information, visit GracieTheatre.com.

The New England School of Communications (NESCom) at Husson University offers Bachelor of Science degrees in audio engineering with concentrations in live sound production, music production and post-production. The School also offers a bachelor's degree in entertainment production with concentrations in theatre production and audio/visual engineering. Other Bachelor of Science degrees offered by NESCom include degrees in graphic/visual design, journalism, sports journalism, marketing communication and film/video production. Husson University also offers a degree in integrated technology for those who want to pursue careers in computer information systems, software development, and website design. NESCom specializes in communications and provides students with a hands-on experience that gives them the education and skills needed for today's job market.

For more than 120 years, Husson University has prepared future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent superior value in higher education. Our Bangor campus and off-campus satellite education centers in Southern Maine, Wells, and Northern Maine, provide advanced knowledge in business; health and education; pharmacy studies; science and humanities; as well as communication. In addition, Husson University has a robust adult learning program. According to a recent analysis by U.S. News & World Report, Husson University is the most affordable private college in New England. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.





