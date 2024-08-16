Hackmatack Farm And Playhouse Presents LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hackmatack Farm and Playhouse has announced its upcoming production of Little Women: The Musical, running from August 15th to August 31st.

Directed, Music Directed, and Choreographed by Emily Zentis, Little Women brings to life the story of the four March sisters, Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy, as they navigate the journey of growing up and coming of age during the Civil War era in Massachusetts. With a book by Allan Knee, music by Jason Howland, and lyrics by Mindi Dickstein, this musical captures the essence of Alcott's classic novel, combining a powerful story with a beautiful score.

“Ending our 52nd season with a show like Little Women is incredibly exciting - it's a story that has resonated for years with literary audiences of all ages and now theatre audiences get to enjoy this same wonderful message in an exciting new way.” says Emily Zentis. “The music calls on the classic big musical theatre sound while feeling intimate and thought-provoking”.

The production features a talented cast of actors including Sara Funk in the role of Jo March, the outspoken and fiercely independent sister who longs to mark her spot in the world as the next great writer. Next to her is romantic eldest sister Meg, played by Katelin Garland, who longs to start a family of her own, and peace maker Beth, played by Cameron Park-Miller, who sweetly carries her sisters' dreams. Rounding out the March sisters is the youngest Amy, played by Jane Clifford, who fights for her day in the spotlight.

Hackmatack's production of Little Women is proud to be run by an almost entirely all women and non-binary production staff, as well as being supported by an all women/non-binary orchestra.

“Having female and non-binary representation both on stage and off was something that was a priority for me with this production, being that it is a female-driven story,” says Zentis. “In the words of Miss Jo March, ‘Sometimes when you dream, your dream comes true' and with this Production Team and cast, my dream certainly has”.

Hackmatack Playhouse is known for creating engaging and intimate theatrical performances within its rustic 18th century barn theater. The production design of Little Women will transport the viewer back to the world of 19th century New England with period costumes by Betsey Martel and a set that instills the warmth and charm of the March family home by Meghan Flynn.

Performances of Little Women run from August 15th to August 31st. Tickets are available now and can be purchased online at www.hackmatack.org or by calling the box office at 207-698-1807. Special discounts are available for seniors and students, with ticket pricing ranging from $15 to $40.

