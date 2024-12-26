DIAL M FOR MURDER Comes to Penobscot Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dial M for Murder by Frederick Knott, adapted by Jefferey Hatcher, is coming to Penobscot Theatre Company next month. Performances will run January 30 – February 23, 2025.

A new adaptation of the Hitchcock classic. Convinced that his wife is having an affair, a jealous husband hatches a sinister plot to get rid of his wife, frame his rival, and set himself up for life. When things don’t go as planned, all three are ensnared in a tightening web of suspicion, lies and murder. Who can be trusted when your very survival is at stake? This masterpiece of suspense will have you on the edge of your seat till the final thrilling moment.

