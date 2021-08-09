BWW Review: MSMT's WELCOME HOME Embraces a Rich Tapestry of Musical Theatre

In many ways MSMT's concert, WELCOME HOME, is a valentine to the world of musical theatre and to those who create it and who love and support it. This original, complexly conceived, all-singing, all-dancing musical revue starring MSMT's Fellowship Performers is packed with so much talent, energy and emotion that it will - quite simply - blow you away!

Directed by Curt Dale Clark, this collection of musical theatre standards and contemporary works is skillfully woven together to capture a kaleidoscope of shifting moods, styles, and ensemble as well as solo moments. Not only has Clark constructed a powerful and poignant narrative, but he has cast each number with a fresh eye that gives vitality to the whole. His ability to nurture, challenge, and stretch the talent with which he works transforms the performance from a routine revue to a dazzling master class.

The choreography for the evening is shared by five of the performers, John Pletka, Mikayla Jane Clifford, Natalie Nicole Bellamy, Maggie McCowan, and Lathan Roberts. Their collective vision has a youthful air, sometimes sassy, often lyrical, always intricate, technically difficult and highly charged with kinetic energy.

Music Director Ben McNaboe serves as the skillful arranger, accomplished pianist and conductor and presides over the excellent orchestra, comprised of violin (Heather Kahill), bass (Asher Barreras), reeds (Charlie Stancampiano), and drums (Mark Fredericks). The physical production is a veritable feast for the eyes and ears with lavish, colorful costumes and multiple wardrobe changes, an attractive set with simple hangings and projections that help to tell the story, vivid lighting, and well-balanced sound.

The seventeen-person cast, ranging in age from seventeen to mid- twenties, are all not only triple threats, but performers with that special combination of individuality and ensemble polish. Each has solo moments tailored to special skills and stylistic strengths and all collaborate in numerous intricate company numbers that radiate high energy and excitement.

Among the solo highlight are:, Matthew Hakel's endearing take on "If Only I had a Brain" with his virtuosic ragdoll choreography for the Scarecrow; Lathan Roberts' rich, resonant baritone rendition of "You Should Be Loved" from SIDE SHOW;" John Rouleau's sweet and smart delivery of Sondheim's tricky lyrics and rhythms in "There Are Giants in the Woods;" Kevin Lacey, accompanied by Ruchir Khazanchi on guitar, performing a soulful cover of Otis Redding's "Dock of the Bay;" and John Pletka's no-holds-barred lead in "Broadway Melody" from SINGIN'IN THE RAIN. Caroline Quinn shines in a smartly nuanced "Gimme Gimme"from THOROUGHGLY MODERN MILLIE; Rebecca Carroll brings spunk and sparkle to Ado Annie's "Cain't Say No;" Mikayala Jane Clifford projects confidence and charm in "Hello Dolly;" Natalie Nicole Bellamy delivers a poignant "Time Heals Everything," and Maggie McCowan awes with her strong balletic technique and graceful lifts (executed with Lathan Roberts), and a gutsy rendition of "Anything Goes."

The strong ensemble, comprised of Cameron Wright, Caleb Streadwick, Ricky Brewster, Andrew Lyndaker, Maria Boissoneault, Katherine Boston, and Sophie Calderwood contribute some memorable moments, among them the dark humor of "He Had It Coming" from CHICAGO, "Miracle of Miracles" from FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" from WIZARD OF OZ in a striking harmonic arrangement, and the rollicking ABBA finale of Mamma Mia" and "Waterloo."

WELCOME HOME covers a broad aesthetic range of repertoire from big legitimate Broadway melodies to more contemporary musicals and popular songs. Eclectic and all-encompassing, it showcases the rich tapestry of this uniquely American art form. Early in the evening, the medley of the same title offers a stirring introduction to the various impulses and traditions that have shaped musical theatre history, especially those that have been produced at MSMT's Pickard Theater.

But perhaps it is the song that begins the program that crystallizes the evening's message. "This Is Our Home," written by Marc Robin (music) and Curt Dale Clark (lyrics) is a moving paean to the world of theatre, to the artists who inhabit that world and to the community that embraces them. As the cast sings "This is our home; this is our page where we can write our stories," projections evoke some of MSMT's special history. This 63-year-old company has many legends that bear recounting, but perhaps none as bold and courageous as that of its recent struggle and survival through the darkest days of the pandemic and its emergence - production by triumphant production - into the light.

Photo courtesy of MSMT

WELCOME HOME runs from August 8-9, 2021, at MSMT's Pickard Theater, 1 Bath Rd., Brunswick, ME 207-725-8769 www.msmt.org