BWW Review: MSMT Fellowship Performers's Showcase Deep in Talent

In this last week of Maine State Music Theatre's 2021 season, despite having to cancel several productions due to Covid-related issues, the 63-year-old company demonstrated its continued vitality and commitment to delivering the best in musical theatre. With two performances, held at Freeport's Cadenza, MSMT showcased fourteen young professionals who, together with Music Director Ben McNaboe, created one of the most vibrant cabaret evenings in recent memory.

The generous more than 90-minute program featured ta varied repertoire ranging from Broadway classics to more recent shows, to pop covers in a series of ensembles, duets, and solos. The program was crafted by McNaboe, who did all the vocal coaching and led the evening from the grand piano, where he demonstrated his own versatility and impressive musicianship.

Music Director, Ben McNaboe

The evening began with an interesting harmonic arrangement of "Blue Skies" for male quartet and concluded with the full ensemble in an uplifting "Morning Glow" from PIPPIN. In between each of the performers had several opportunities to explore pieces which displayed the range of their stylistic and emotive skills, as well as their storytelling gifts. Of the thirty-two selections, highlights included: Matthew Hakel as an slyly impish and wickedly snarky King George from HAMILTON's "You'll Be Back;" Cameron Wright in a poignant and thrillingly sung "If I Can't Love Her" from BEAUTY AND THE BEAST; John Rouleau taking the audience on an emotional and vocal roller coaster in Adam Gwon's "Every Little Thing [STRING];" Lathan Roberts in a soaring, up tempo rendition of "The Impossible Dream" from MAN OF LA MANCHA; Kevin Lacey delivering a witty and touching account of the existential crisis of fatherhood in "Along the Way" from Pasek and Paul's song cycle, EDGES;" Caleb Streadwick in a sweetly quirky, gender-reversed version of "In My Own Little Corner" from CINDERELLA; John Pletka and Natalie Bellamy in an amusingly competitive "Crazier Than You" from the ADDAMS FAMILY; Mikayla Jane Clifford as a commanding Fairy Godmother and Lizzie Hall as ingenue Cinderella in a charming rendition of "Impossible from the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic;" Rebecca Carroll in a plucky, no-nonsense take on "Please Don't Touch Me" from YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN; Maggie McGowan and Caroline Quinn in the wistful BONNIE AND CLYDE duet, "You Love Who You Love;" and Maria Boissoneault in an interpretation of "With You" from GHOST, filled with longing and passion.

Mikayla Jane Clifford

The program, to be followed next week by two other concerts of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW music, were completely sold-out and the energy that filled the small black box space was palpable and inspiring. If, for this critic, there are some take-aways from the evening - besides the sheer pleasure of the performances, it is these: first and foremost, the unwavering artistic excellence at every level that MSMT demonstrates, even in the face of challenging pandemic hurdles; second, the remarkable ability that Artistic Director Curt Dale Clark has to discover serious new talent and nurture young artists; third, the commitment of this company to the community and the vital role the Fellowship Performers play in communicating that message abroad; and lastly, some serious kudos to the venue, itself. Cadenza, filled to capacity last night and brimming with the energy of live performance, is a smart, classy cabaret space that is an asset to the Midcoast and to musicians everywhere.

Cameron Wright

Photos courtesy of author & MSMT, Morgan Rodgers, photographer

MSMT at Cadenza presents performances on September 13 & 14 and September 20, 21, & 22, 2021 at 5 Depot St. Freeport. Tickets at www.msmt.org of 207-725-8769