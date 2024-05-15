BWW Q&A: Marc Robin on Rodger's & Hammerstein's SOUTH PACIFIC at Maine State Music Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



We spoke to Director/Choreographer Marc Robin about Maine Maine State Music Theatre (MSMT)'s upcoming production of the timeless classic, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific, the inaugural production for the 2024 Season. Since its premiere in 1949, South Pacific has captivated audiences worldwide, earning widespread acclaim and numerous accolades, including numerous Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Produced in partnership with the Fulton Theatre, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific has captivated audiences with its powerful portrayal of love, prejudice, and the human condition amidst the backdrop of World War II. Through its unforgettable melodies and poignant narrative, the musical boldly confronts issues of racial discrimination and the complexities of war, leaving a lasting impact on generations of theatergoers and serving as a poignant reminder of the importance of empathy, understanding, and the enduring power of love.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific weaves together two captivating love stories: the fiery romance between Nellie Forbush, an adventurous American nurse, and Emile de Becque, a charismatic French plantation owner; and the tender connection between Lt. Joseph Cable, a courageous U.S. Marine, and Liat, a captivating young Tonkinese woman. Amidst the chaos of war and the constraints of society, these couples embark on a transformative journey, illuminating the profound power of love and the importance of embracing diversity and compassion.

Leading the cast are William Michals as Emile DeBecque (Broadway: South Pacific,, Beauty and the Beast, Bright Star, Parade), and Carolyn Anne Miller as Nellie Forbush (leading roles in recent MSMT productions of Titanic, 9 to 5, Something Rotten), Jake Goz as Lt. Joe Cable (MSMT debut, regional lead roles in Kinky Boots, Grease, Joseph), and Lydia Gaston as Bloody Mary (Broadway: Miss Saigon, The King and I).

Cast (continued): Mark Aldrich (Seabee/Radio Operator Bob MaCaffrey), Mathew Bautista Seabee/Henry), Joe Capstick (Professor), Mary Beth Donahoe (Ensign Dinah Murphy), Mark Donaldson (Stewpot/Dance Captain), David Girolmo (Captain George Brackett), Jake Goz (Lt. Joe Cable), Gabriella Green (Ensemble), Matthew Irani (Seabee), Todd Lawson (Luther Billis), Esther Lee (Ensemble), Trevail Maurice (Seabee, Yeoman Herbert Quale), William Michals (Emile de Becque), James Patterson (Cmdr. William Harbison), Alexander Ríos (Lt. Buzz Adams/ Seabee), Camila V. Romero (Ensemble). The roles of Ngana and Jerome to be announced.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific, with music by Richard Rodgers and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, with book by Oscar Hammerstein II and Joshua Logan. Directed by Marc Robin and Curt Dale Clark, choreographed by Marc Robin. Ben McNaboe (Music Supervisor), Sam Groisser (Music Director), Iván Dario Cano (Production Stage Manager), Liz Patton (Assistant Stage Manager), William James Mohney (Scenic Designer), Paul Black (Lighting Designer), Shannon Slatton (Sound Designer), Jane Alois Stein (Costume Designer), Meg Valentine (Props Designer), Colin Riebel (Video Designer), Kevin S. Foster II (Wig Designer), Bob Cline (Casting).

Tickets for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific are on sale now and can be purchased online at msmt.org or by calling the box office at 207.725.8769. Performances will run from June 5 through 22, with evening and matinee showtimes available.

Marc Robin (Director/Choreographer) began at the Fulton Theatre 22 years ago (guest director in 2001 for Evita), Artistic Director in 2009, and is now in his 7th year as Executive Artistic Producer. He has staged over 450 productions including shows in London, New York, Chicago, and California. He has garnered many awards, including Joseph Jefferson, Barrymore, Vicki, and BroadwayWorld, to name a few. When he isn’t at the Fulton, he can be found at his second home at Maine State Music Theatre in Brunswick, Maine where he recently began his 17th Season.

Can you share some details about your journey from starting at the Fulton Theatre to becoming the Executive Artistic Producer?

(NOTE: We changed this question to reflect on his time and experiences with Maine State Music Theatre. Marc Robin is the Artistic Director of Fulton Theatre, guest directing this production for Maine State Music Theatre, of which he has a long history as well. Thank you!) My first show with Maine State Music Theatre was in 2005 with CATS. South Pacific is my 28Th show at MSMT, and I am overjoyed to continue with my 18th summer here.

How did it feel to have William Michals reprise his role as Emile DeBecque for your production?

Intimidating. I have never done South Pacific, so I was nervous going into a room with someone who has done so much with it. That said, he was an incredible collaborator and an invaluable resource. (Aside from being an astonishing human and talent)

What can you tell us about the use of video projections in this production and how they enhance the storytelling?

The video and set bring the islands to life. You really feel like you are in the South Seas and you long to go there. The movement of the water and the wind in the trees surround this production with unique authenticity, making the love story truly come to life.

How do you approach choreographing a classic like South Pacific?

In this case, it was to remember that these are real people in real situations who are NOT dancers (even if the actors themselves are). Unless you are stylizing the show to be a “dance-based” piece (like West Side Story), the movement needs to be grounded in the same reality as the scenes.

How do you think the themes of love, prejudice and the human condition in South Pacific resonate with audiences today?

On the negative side, it is too sad that so many of the political and prejudicial themes are still relevant to our world today. You would think that after 75 years since the show was written, it would have evolved past its source material. But on the positive side, the world of romance and love is also just as relevant, and the endurance of heart and spirit can always light our way forward.

What are some of the challenges and rewards of producing a show in partnership with another theatre?

If the Artistic Directors have opposite views of how to present the show, it can be a very tricky dance. Fortunately, Curt Dale Clark at MSMT and I have very similar artistic tastes and standards so the Fulton and MSMT have had many years of successful collaborations.

Why must audiences come and see the show?

Aside from his show being a classic, and their hearts will soar and sing along with the show, this production is a testament to why we do theatre. A brilliant score, stunning artists in a beautifully realized world that will only exist and be relevant if there are audiences in front of them to go on the journey with them. And this cast is FANTASTIC!

