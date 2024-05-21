Composer Robert Sirota's Muzzy Ridge Concerts Will Host Fourth Season of Summer Performances

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Composer Robert Sirota’s annual Muzzy Ridge Concerts series will return for a fourth season in summer 2024. This year’s four performances are once again presented over two weekends on August 24-25 and August 31-September 1, all at 3pm.

On Saturday, August 24 and Sunday, August 25, 2024, the Larsen-Choi Duo – husband-and-wife-duocellist Benjamin Larsen and pianist Hyungjin Choi – will perform a stylistically diverse program featuring music by Robert Sirota and Johannes Brahms, plus jazz improvisation by Choi. Over the following weekend – Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1, 2024 – Muzzy Ridge Concerts will welcome the Gossamer Trio (GRAMMY®-nominated flutist Carol Wincenc; internationally-acclaimed cellist Claire Marie Solomon, and GRAMMY®- nominated New York Philharmonic principal harpist Nancy Allen).

All the concerts will be presented in the Searsmont, Maine studio of series founder and Artistic Director Robert Sirota – the creative sanctuary where he has composed a great deal of his work throughout the past 35 years. Each of the concert programs performed on the two Saturdays will be repeated on the respective Sundays. Performances will run for approximately 60 minutes with no intermission. Indoor seating is limited to 50 patrons with an additional 20 outdoor seats.

On August 24 and 25, the Larsen-Choi Duo will shine a light on music across different historical eras and musical genres, performing Sirota’s Cello Sonata No. 2; Brahms’ Cello Sonata No. 2 in F Major, Op. 99; plus an original jazz improvisation by Hyungjin Choi. Written in 1886, Brahms’ Cello Sonata No. 2 evokes a sense of feisty passion intertwined with dark drama and slower contemplation over four movements. Robert Sirota composed his Sonata No. 2 for Cello and Piano specifically for Larsen and Choi in 2018, and conceived it as a companion piece for his Sonata No. 1 (which he wrote in 1988 for another married duo, cellist Norman Fischer and pianist Jeanne Kierman). Sirota describes the second sonata as having “architecture [that] mirrors and refracts the earlier piece.” Though Choi was classically trained from a young age, her added experience and training as a jazz pianist allows her to join together the beauty of these two genres in her performances and compositions, as shown through her original and improvisatory work.

Presented over the series’ second weekend, August 31 and September 1, the Gossamer Trio will perform an extensive program showcasing the works of several different composers and highlighting music from throughout the 19th, 20th, and 21st centuries including Promenade Sentimentale (1904) by Théodore Dubois; Sleepers Awake (2020) and Folksong Suite by William Healy; Assobio A Jato, (The Jet Whistle) (1950) by Heitor Villa-Lobos, Sonatine En Trio (between 1903 & 1905) by Maurice Ravel, Après Un Reve (1878) and Morceau De Concours (1898) by Gabriel Fauré; and Romanian Folk Dances (1915) by Béla Bartók.

Tickets for all Muzzy Ridge Concerts performances are now on sale at www.robertsirota.com/muzzy-ridge-concerts.

