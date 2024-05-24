Shakespearean Comedies & More Set for Theater At Monmouth 55th Anniversary Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theater at Monmouth will celebrate an astounding 55 years of producing classic theatre in Maine. Join us for our Tragedy Tomorrow, Comedy Tonight Season, which celebrates and pokes fun at Shakespeare in many forms. From the bickering middle-aged and awkward young lovers in Much Ado, to Anne Hathaway's ode to her life with the greatest playwright to ever set pen to paper in Shakespeare's Will, to the comic masterpiece of two buffoonish brothers wrangling over how best to bring-up their wards in Moliere's comic romp, The School for Husbands, and finally the musical story of Florence Foster Jenkins and her long-time accompanist who took the opera world by storm but not always in a sensitive way in Stephen Temperley's Souvenir. TAM's 2024 Season is roller coaster of a ride through decades of comedy. So buckle up for a magical mystery tour of love, longing, and laughter.

"It's been TAM's mission to foster a more diverse, more inclusive, more welcoming environment for audiences and artists alike," says producing artistic director Dawn McAndrews, "to educate young minds, engage patrons with new and differing points of view, and to program seasons that represent a range of perspectives, beliefs, and circumstances."

SUMMER REPERTORY SEASON

Performances take place in Cumston Hall, a 250-seat Victorian opera house designed by Harry Cochrane. Since its founding TAM has rehearsed and performed in rotating repertory, inviting audiences to see the actors in different roles in different shows in one weekend. Each of this season's five productions features artists "From Away" and "Made in Maine" both newcomers and TAM favorites.

Much Ado About Nothing | June 27 - August 11

By William Shakespeare | directed by Catherine Weidner | Sponsored by David & Christine Heckman

Confirmed bachelor and soldier Benedick and bright and, often belligerent, Beatrice are obviously meant for one another. Their young proteges, Hero and Claudio, exude love as fresh as springtime dew. But fate has other plans for these two couples, and while Benedick and Beatrice's friends try to trick the pair into admitting their feelings, the deceitful Don John tricks Claudio into believing that Hero has been unfaithful. It'll take a wild mix of games, pranks, a disrupted wedding, a faked death, and the utter ineptitude of the local constable to set true love on the right course. Much Ado About Nothing is a sparkling screwball comedy filled with colorful characters, passionate poetry, and Shakespeare's wittiest wordplay.

"This play is just so witty and fun! The dialogue is snappy, the plot flows along quickly, The characters are vibrant and real, and the way all the characters interact is fascinating. Each person reacts differently to the others, and their dialogue shows their inner emotions so clearly." - Kailey, luminouslibro.com

Catherine Weidner (She/Her) is a director, actor, and teacher. For TAM, she has directed Merry Wives of Windsor (2019), Othello (2017), As You Like It (2014) and Two Gentleman of Verona (2012). PROFESSIONAL: The Guthrie Theater, The Kennedy Center, La Jolla Playhouse, Center Stage, Arena Stage, Illinois Shakespeare Festival, Theatre de la Jeune Lune, Nebraska Repertory Theatre. TRAINING: BFA Acting, Ithaca College; MFA Directing, University of Minnesota; Complicite, Second City, The Neighborhood Playhouse, Intimacy Directors & Coordinators (Level 2). TEACHING: Ithaca College, DePaul University, ACA.

Souvenir | July 5 - August 9

by Stephen Temperely | Directed by Adam P. Blais | Sponsored by David Harbour & Lily Allen

For more than half a century the name Florence Foster Jenkins has been guaranteed to produce explosions of derisive laughter. Not unreasonably so, as this wealthy society eccentric suffered under the delusion that she was a great coloratura soprano when she was in fact incapable of producing two consecutive notes in tune. Souvenir, by turn hilarious and poignant, tells her story through the eyes of her accompanist, Cosme McMoon; following the genesis of their partnership from its earliest days to their infamous concert in Carnegie Hall and its aftermath. With each new imagined triumph Florence's confidence soars. Faced with her boundless certainty, Cosme comes to revise his attitude, not only towards her singing but to the very meaning of music itself. A musical odd-couple for the ages.

Adam P. Blais (He/Him) is a Maine based Director, Choreographer, Stage Manager and Educator. Previously at Theater at Monmouth: 12 productions including Cox and Box, The Story of My Life, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Daddy Long Legs, Murder for Two, The Pirates of Penzance and My Father's Dragon. Additional credits include work with The Public Theatre, Shakespeare & Company, The University of Maine, Waterville Opera House, and others. Adam holds a B.A. in Theatre from the University of Maine, and a M.A. in Leadership Studies from the University of Southern Maine, and serves as the Production Manager/Artistic Associate at The Public Theatre and the Drama Director at Mt. Ararat High School. Proud member of Actor's Equity Association.

Shakespeare's Will | July 11 - August 10

by Vern Thiessen | directed by Dawn McAndrews | Sponsored by Eaton Peabody

Co-Sponsored by Benjamin & Judy Bertram

Meet Anne Hathaway. Shakespeare's wife, defiantly graceful, unsparingly brave, proudly imperfect. As Anne mourns her husband, avoiding reading his will, she unpacks their relationship before our eyes; revealing secrets and passions from the day they met, to the day he died. As the multiple layers of the play's title are revealed, we are irreversibly immersed in Anne's story: her sacrifices, her wisdom, her sexuality and, last but far from least, her ongoing efforts to remain faithful to herself. Shakespeare's Will sheds light on unexplored aspects of Hathaway's life by looking through the eyes and heart of the woman who spent a lifetime with, and without, the great poet. This work is the celebration of a life unbowed by tragedy and unapologetic in the face of public scorn.

Dawn McAndrews (She/Her) has worked at theatres across the country including Shakespeare Theatre Company, Steppenwolf Theatre, Goodman Theatre, Arena Stage, Portland Stage Company, and Shakespeare Festival St. Louis. Directing credits: The Pajama Game and Love's Labour's Lost (UMO); Haroun and the Sea of Stories (Colby); The Language Archive (Public Theatre);As You Like It, Eurydice, Sofonisba (World Premiere), Sense & Sensibility, Richard III, The Winter's Tale, Peter & the Starcatcher, The Mousetrap, Of Thee I Sing (TAM); The Glass Menagerie, Holiday, and Three Days of Rain (1st Stage); Sarah Ruhl's Eurydice (The Orange Girls), Timberlake Wertenbaker's Antigone (St. Louis University), adapting and directing A Christmas Carol (Portland Stage) and most recently A Midsummer Night's Dream (Southwest Shakespeare Company).

The School for Husbands | July 18 - August 10

by Molière | directed by Hannah Cordes | Sponsored by Elaine & George Keyes

Brothers Sganarelle and Ariste are entrusted with the upbringing of two orphaned sisters in this fast and funny Molière adaptation. While Ariste lets his ward, Leonor, have total freedom, Sganarelle keeps his Isabella locked up in preparation for the marriage he is planning. Still, Isabella falls in love with Valere, a man she sees passing below her balcony. Through intrepid plotting, Isabella passes messages to her intended through the unwitting Sganarelle, even dressing up as her loose-behaving sister to trick Sganarelle into supporting her marriage to Valere.

Hannah Cordes (She/Her) is a theatre director, educator, and intimacy director with a focus on physical storytelling, ensemble-driven work, consent-based practices, and radically playful processes. Hannah is currently the Director of Education & Community Outreach at the Arden in Philadelphia. Prior to arriving in Philly, Hannah was the Education Director at Portland Stage in Portland, Maine for seven years. Hannah has had the privilege of working and collaborating with a variety of companies and organizations including Theater at Monmouth, Fenix Theatre Co., The Gamm Theatre, Mad Horse Theatre Company, Dramatic Repertory Company, Theatre Contra, Maine Playwrights Festival, the Jamestown Arts Center, The Basement Theatre Collective, and The Space (London, England). After a truly delightful experience directing Comedy of Errors at Monmouth in 2022, she is thrilled to return to Cumston Hall with another play about fools, clowns, and smart women. WEBSITE: http://hannahcordes.weebly.com/

FALL SHOW

Always... Patsy Cline | September 12 - 22

Created and Originally Directed by Ted Swindley | Directed by Adam P. Blais

This heartfelt celebration, full of emotion and down-home country humor, is sure to leave you tapping your toes to songs you know and love! Featuring hits such as "Walkin' After Midnight," "I Fall to Pieces," and "Crazy," Always... Patsy Cline is based on the true story of Cline's friendship with her biggest fan, Louise Seger. After Cline's tragic and untimely death, Louise reminisces on their happenstance friendship, her love for the singer, and the letters they wrote one another over the years, which Patsy consistently signed "Love Always...Patsy Cline".

SUBSCRIPTIONS, SINGLE TICKETS, AND GROUP SALES

A TAM subscription offers savings and exclusive benefits like priority seating and ticket exchanges. Gold, Flex, General, or Senior Passes are available for purchase, so whether you want a ticket for each show or five tickets to one show, there's an option for you. Single tickets for the Summer Repertory and Fall Show are $40 for adults, $35 for senior citizens, and $25 for students (18 and under).

Opening Nights are Educator Nights. Educators receive 20% off tickets with a photo ID at the Box Office.

Under 30 Rush Tickets: For patrons under 30, $15 Rush Tickets are available at each performance for up to twenty patrons. Sign up by contacting the Box Office, either by emailing boxoffice@theateratmonmouth.org or calling 207.933.9999 the morning of the performance. Requests made before the Box Office opens will not be processed. Tickets can be picked up 30 minutes before curtain.

Monmouth Nights: The first performance for each show is Monmouth Night! Residents of the Town of Monmouth can get $15 tickets (Proof of Residency may be required). For Monmouth Night tickets, call the Box Office at 207.933.9999.

To reserve tickets, subscriptions, or arrange group sales, please visit www.theateratmonmouth.org or call the Box Office at 207.933.9999.

Find us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/TAMonmouth, follow us on Twitter @TAMonmouth, or Instagram @theateratmonmouth, and view photos on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/theateratmonmouth/

