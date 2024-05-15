Review: WAITRESS at Ogunquit Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Ogunquit Playhouse has a well-earned reputation for delivering crowd-pleasing productions, and their 2024 season opener, "Waitress," is no exception.

Based on the 2007 movie of the same name, this heartwarming musical by Sara Bareilles is a delectable journey of resilience, self-discovery, and the power of baking pies. Directed by an accomplished stage director, performer and choreographer, Abbey O'Brien, and featuring the dynamic choreography of viral sensations Cost N' Mayor, this production offers a fresh take on the beloved show.

The basic storyline of "Waitress" follows Jenna (Desi Oakley), a talented pie baker trapped in a loveless and abusive marriage with Earl (Matt DeAngelis), the couple now facing an unexpected pregnancy. Feeling stuck and unfulfilled, she finds solace in creating unique pies where she develops a new one every day. The assortment includes such delights as “I Hate My Husband pie”, "Betrayed by My Eggs pie" and "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie,” with each one precisely describing Jenna's unspoken desires.

When Jenna hears about a local pie-baking contest with a large cash prize, she sets her goal on winning the competition as a path to escape her misery.

Jenna finds support and friendship from her fellow waitresses, Dawn (Gizel Jimenez) a timid wallflower looking for love and Becky (Maiesha McQueen) a bold and brassy lady always willing to speak what’s on her mind. The threesome work for Cal (Jimmy Ray Bennett) a no nonsense cook who tries to corral the unbridled ladies, often with little success.

Jenna’s life is further complicated as she falls in love with her gynecologist, Dr. Pomatter (Ben Jacoby) a subject profoundly discussed in a number called “Bad Idea,” which describes the prospect of an affair between the two. (Audiences will remember Jacoby from his role in “Beautiful-The Carol King Story” that graced the Ogunquit stage.)

“Waitress” is storytelling at its best with a simple story line enhanced by imaginative and inspiring characters that the audience comes to care for.

Oakley delivers a tour-de-force performance, capturing the quiet strength and yearning for a better life that simmers on the surface. Her voice soars effortlessly through Bareilles' melodic score. Her rendition of show-stopping ballads like "She Used to Be Mine" and "What Baking Can Do" are both powerful and poignant. Oakley has a unique charm that seeps through the entire production.

Jimenez is entertaining as the waitress who finds love with a socially awkward soulmate, Ogie (Played to outrageous perfection by Kennedy Kanagawa). Her showcase number is “I Didn’t Plan It” while Kanagawa shines in “Never Ever Getting Rid of Me” and “I Love You Like a Table.” This duo is wonderful to watch.

McQueen performs one of the most memorable numbers in “When He Sees Me,” a moving song reflecting the anxieties that many experience when putting themselves out there in the dating world. The song captures the vulnerability of opening oneself up to potential rejection and disappointment. McQueen nails it.

Jacoby is tender hearted and loveable as the mild-mannered doctor displaying an impish vulnerability in “It Only Takes a Taste,” and “You Matter to Me.” (While it is an amusing storyline, the affair between Jenna and her Ob/Gyn is a bit hard to believe. Think of the potential lawsuits!) Jacoby is fast becoming one of my Ogunquit stage favorites.

DeAngelis as Earl gives a convincing performance. He creates a character that feels chillingly realistic, highlighting the harsh nature of emotional manipulation. His nuanced portrayal allows the audience to connect with Jenna's plight, making her eventual escape from him even more satisfying.

A regular diner at the pie shop, Joe (Cleavant Derricks) is an amusingly crochety character providing comic relief and a wonderful plot twist that ends the show.

Scott Pask’s set design feels authentic as it highlights a bustling restaurant with cozy booths and two pie display cases filled with eye-catching desserts created by the props department, hand painted by Team Paint, in collaboration with the creative team.

Having the orchestra of six musicians in full view tucked into a corner of the restaurant set is a stroke of genius. They are wonderful to watch as they play out the magic of Bareilles’ tunes.

Cost N' Mayor's vibrant choreography adds a touch of whimsy, particularly in the dreamlike sequences when Jenna's pies come to life. There’s lots of flour tossed around like pixie dust and fun dance moves.

Of course, no production of "Waitress" would be complete without mentioning the pies themselves. Thankfully, the Ogunquit Playhouse takes this aspect seriously. Partnering with Bread & Roses Bakery in Wells the fresh baked treats are available at intermission.

“Waitress” is a wonderful choice to open the Ogunquit Playhouse’s 92nd season of enchanting area audiences with the best of live theater. It is fun, witty, well-acted and very much worth seeing.

Photos by Nile Scott Studios

