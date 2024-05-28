Sarah Brightman Says 'A Lot Of' SUNSET BOULEVARD Was Written 'On' Her Voice

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In an interview about the Australian production of Sunset Boulevard, Sarah Brightman said that Andrew Lloyd Webber wrote much of Sunset Boulevard on her voice.

"My ex-husband [Andrew Lloyd Webber], I understand often when he's written on my voice - the way that he works the music - and he did actually say to me that a lot of it was written on my voice, because he was composing all the time and some piece is more from the past go into different pieces. So sometimes when I'm singing it I can feel my voice is already in it, which has been which has been interesting again to work with..." said Brightman.

"I just it's been actually very challenging for me to come back in and first of all, to remember the culture of musical theater, and of course from the time that I first did it many things have changed. So I'm looking at all thinking. Yes. I remember this but it wasn't quite like that in my day of doing it, but I think what's been wonderful."

Based on the Billy Wilder film, the musical version of SUNSET BOULEVARD had its world premiere at London’s Adelphi Theatre on July 12th 1993. The show received its American premiere in December 1993 at the Shubert Theatre in Los Angeles starring Glenn Close as Norma Desmond. The show subsequently opened on Broadway at the Minskoff Theatre in November 1994 with the highest advance ticket sales in Broadway history at the time. The original Broadway production won six Tony Awards of the eleven Tony Awards for which it was nominated including Best Musical, Best Original Score and Best Book.

SUNSET BOULEVARD has Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Book and Lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton, and is based on the Billy Wilder film. This brand-new production will be Directed by Paul Warwick Griffin with Set and Costume Design by Morgan Large. Choreography by Ashley Wallen with Musical Supervision by Kristen Blodgette.