BWW Q&A: Jen Cody Talks Sandy Lester, Comedic Roots, and More in TOOTSIE

Jen Cody, known for her standout comedic performances on Broadway and her voice role as Charlotte in Disney’s The Princess and the Frog, is making her Maine State Music Theatre debut in Tootsie. The high-energy musical comedy, running June 25 through July 12, 2025, reunites Cody with co-star Dan DeLuca following their performance together at Ogunquit Playhouse last summer.

In this new production directed by Mark Martino, Cody plays Sandy Lester, a neurotic aspiring actress whose comedic timing and emotional depth bring heart and humor to the stage. Ahead of opening night, Cody shared her thoughts on the role, the ensemble dynamic, and what makes Tootsie a special theatrical experience.

What drew you to the role of Sandy Lester in the musical Tootsie?

I saw the Broadway show and was taken by the unbelievable script. I think Robert Horn is a comedic genius. Truly. His jokes are character-driven and not just one-liners. It may be the funniest script of a musical that I have ever seen. I remember saying "I need to play this part"—even before Act I was over.

How closely did you follow the original portrayal of Sandy Lester in the film version of Tootsie?

Sandy, originated on screen by Teri Garr, has so many dimensions to her. It is a joy to play a character that produces laughs without even saying anything. I think the musical version of Sandy has a great emotional arc that the film doesn't really focus on. Sandy really does find herself in the musical... it takes a while—but she ultimately is empowered, and that is so fulfilling. The last scene is my favorite.

What aspects of your character Sandy Lester do you personally identify with?

I have been very fortunate to share the stage with amazing comedians. I began my Broadway career watching Sally Struthers create bits and perfect her scenes during Grease. She would change timing or delivery or volume each night depending on the audience, and I was in awe. She really taught me the math of comedy. I also watched a lot of sitcoms as a kid. Tim Conway was/is my spirit animal.

How has your previous experience in various musicals prepared you for your role in Tootsie?

We just started working on the show but I love the way that the ensemble is a huge part of the story. I always say "a successful show happens when everyone feels important." Because this is about a Broadway musical, I think ultimately, everyone has had experiences that they bring to the show. I have a feeling it is going to be a comedy feast for the audience.

Can you describe the dynamics of the cast of Tootsie?

This is my second time at Maine State Music Theatre. The first was as an intern a long time ago. I lived in a frat house and made $25 a week. The theatre and the rehearsal spaces are so different now. I am thrilled to be back. Maine is beautiful. There is nothing like a New England summer.

What is unique about performing at the Maine State Music Theatre?

Tootsie is well written. It is so funny. And it is also so full of heart. What makes it special is that it would have been really easy to use the main character and let the audience hate him for his self-absorbed behavior and the fact that he is trying to get a job dressed as a woman. That would have been funny. But the way Tootsie is written, the audience really wants him to change, and the comedy comes from his continuing failure to do so. The joke of a man dressed as a woman is so secondary to this guy just trying to get a job and finding out how to be a person who cares about other people. Everyone evolves, and that doesn't happen in a lot of musicals.

