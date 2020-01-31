APPROPRIATE Opens At SPACE

Mad Horse Theatre Company will collaborate with SPACE to present Appropriate by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. This is the first time the work of MacArthur Genius Fellow Branden Jacobs-Jenkins will be shown in Maine.

Performances will be at SPACE at 538 Congress Street in Portland

In Appropriate, the estranged members of the Lafayette clan have descended upon their crumbling Arkansas homestead to settle the accounts of the newly dead patriarch. After a disturbing discovery surfaces among their father's possessions, his three adult children are faced with a series of crackling surprises and confrontations.

"Branden Jacobs-Jenkins ear for dialogue is extraordinary," reflected Christopher Price, Mad Horse's director for this production. "The words spoken show the latent anger, the affection, the loathsomeness, the fear, and the vulnerability that make these characters impossible not to identify with and remember."

Jacobs-Jenkins is one of the most acclaimed and visionary minds at work in the theater today. With recent works including An Octoroon and Everybody, he has reimagined classics - from Greek myths to Americana strongholds - to explore how these archetypes can speak to our own complicated moment in history. As Jacobs-Jenkins remarked in an interview with The Guardian in 2016, "I think theatre is about checking in on some controversial ideas among people and seeing where we all square in our relationship to those ideas and to each other."

If you are a Mad Horse Subscriber, please send an email to madhorseboxoffice@gmail.com to make your reservation.

If you are NOT a Mad Horse Subscriber, go to http://space538.org/events/ and find the date you wish to purchase your ticket. Tickets are $18 in advance, $20 Day of, $15 SPACE Members

PAY-WHAT-YOU-CAN POLICY: Pay-what-you-can tickets are available for three performances of Appropriate: Feb. 16, Feb. 20, and Feb. 23. These tickets will be offered at the door and availability will be determined by the number of advance tickets purchased. Additionally, pay-what-you-can tickets are available for any audience member under 25 for all shows. Again, this policy is for walk-up, day-of-show purchase only and availability determined by the number of tickets already purchased.

PRODUCTION DATES - Feb 15 - March 1, 2020

*Pay-What-You-Can dates

Box office and doors open a half hour before each performance

CAST + CREW

Cast

Toni: Christine Marshall**

Rhys: Luis Del Valle III

Bo: Burke Brimmer**

Rachael: Janice Gardner**

Cassidy: Maiya Koloski

Ainsley: Oliver Killeen

Franz: Brent Askari**

River: Marie Stewart Harmon**

Crew

Director: Christopher Price**

Production Manager: Nick Schroeder**

Stage Manager: Lauren Stockless

Scenic Designer: Christopher Price**

Lighting Designer: Corey Anderson**

Prop Designer: Stacey Koloski**

Costume Designer: Savannah Irish

Sound Designer: Nat Baldwin

** - Mad Horse Company Member





