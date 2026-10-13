AN ODE TO HE WHO WALKS BEHIND THE ROWS to Open at Mad Horse Theatre

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The Husky Boiz will present An Ode to He Who Walks Behind the Rows at Mad Horse Theatre in South Portland, Maine, for three performances over Halloween weekend, October 30 through November 1, 2026.

Originally presented as a one-night-only event at PortFringe 2026, the production is an unofficial musical homage to Stephen King's short story Children of the Corn. The show combines original music, horror comedy, and audience interaction in a story set in the fictional town of Gatlin.

The production features a book and lyrics by Allison McCall and Tyler Costigan, with original music by Nic Robichaud and Andrew Sawyer.

The cast includes Sararose Willey, Juliet Tasker, Andrew Sawyer, Jared Mongeau, Emily Davis, Matthew Butcher, Emma Graffam, Savannah Irish, and Nate Stephenson.

The creative team includes Emily Kenny (Lighting Design), Molly Wagner (Stage Manager), Brittney Danis (Assistant Stage Manager), and Holly Taylor (Choreography).

The show's original PortFringe engagement received three Critics Choice Awards, recognizing Achievement in Writing, Achievement in Performance, and Achievement in Tech/Scenic.

Performances will take place Friday, October 30, and Saturday, October 31, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, November 1, at 2 p.m., at Mad Horse Theatre, located at 24 Mosher Street in South Portland.

The approximately 75-minute production is recommended for audiences ages 13 and older and includes depictions of death, ritual sacrifice, stylized violence, blood effects, splash zones, and audience interaction.

Tickets are available through PortTix.



Photo Credit: Allison McCall

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